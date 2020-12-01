Niantic starts the event that will make it easier for coaches who have not reached level 40 to enter the group of the great Coaches of the game.

Pokémon GO has started an event so that players who have not reached level 40 can do so more easily before the end of 2020. As Niantic promised when they introduced the GO Beyond update, being a Legacy 40 Trainer will be easier thanks to a series of bonuses and some research tasks that we will learn about below. This is the Legacy 40 Challenge.

Pokémon GO Legacy 40 Challenge dates and features

From this November 30 until next December 31 at 11:59 p.m. local time, all Pokémon GO Trainers who are below level 40 can access the four phases of this temporary investigation called Legacy 40 Challenge.

Those who complete it will get an exclusive item for the avatar, the Gyarados Cap, as well as a special Legacy 40 badge if we reach level 40 before the indicated date. Apart from the challenges that we leave you here below, including their rewards in the four phases, it should be remembered that from this November 30 to December 31, 2020 we will earn double XP for catching Pokémon, evolving Pokémon, hatching Eggs, register new entries in the Pokédex and more. Finally, we will be able to give our Pokémon more power and increase their CP to a maximum that the Trainer level did not allow before.

Stage 1 of 4 – Legacy 40 Challenge in Pokémon GO

Power up a Pokémon 10 times: 1000 Stardust

Catch 15 Pokémon: 3 Star Piece

Make 5 good throws: 1000 XP

Rewards: 1000 Stardust, encounter with Rufflet, 1000 XP

Stage 2 of 4 – Legacy 40 Challenge in Pokémon GO

Catch 15 different species of Pokémon: 1000 Stardust

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 1 Unova Stone

Use 15 Pinia Berries to catch Pokémon

Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 3 Premium Raid Passes, 1000 XP

Stage 3 of 4 – Legacy 40 Challenge in Pokémon GO

Make 3 Great Curve Ball Throws: 1000 Stardust

Win 3 raids: 1 Sinnoh Stone

Give 10 treats to your partner Pokémon: 1000 XP

Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 3 Super Incubator, 1000 XP

Stage 4 of 4 – Legacy 40 Challenge in Pokémon GO

Claim your reward: 5000 Stardust

Claim your reward: encounter with Deino (it may come out shiny)

Claim your reward: 1000 XP



