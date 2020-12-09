Pokémon GO: Kanto Shinies can be caught at the event

Niantic confirmed that in 2021, the period in which it celebrates the five years of launching Pokémon Go and 25 years of the Japanese franchise, players of the mobile title will be able to hunt and fight the 150 original Pokémon from the Kanto region, in an event that all the creatures will be found in their Shiny form.

To access the new Pokémon Tour, players must choose one of the two paths available. Just like in the games released for the Game Boy, the Green and Red versions will have a selection of exclusive Pokémon, and to be able to collect all creatures, hunters will be able to exchange monsters with friends. In addition, the end of the Special Kanto Survey will open the door to a more difficult Survey, where Mew Shiny will appear and can only be captured once.

Tickets for the full version of the Tour can be purchased for R $ 69.90, where Pokémon can appear randomly by nature, there will be access to Shiny Mew and rewards and each capture generates more sweets. For those who enter the event without buying tickets, Pokémon spawn will be limited, just as Mew will not be able to be captured.

The Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto will start on February 20 and is expected to run until the 27th of the same month. For more information, just access the official event page.



