Pokémon GO – Kanto Celebration Event: all missions

The last event of the countdown to the 25th anniversary of the saga begins. We return to the region where it all began, including investigations.

The long-awaited Pokémon GO Kanto Celebration Event is here. After the Tour of Pokémon GO: Kanto (paid event) and the visit to many other regions of the saga on the occasion of the 25th anniversary – Kalos, Teselia, Sinnoh, Hoenn and Johto -, we are again in the place where this began phenomenon in February 1996 for Game Boy, only now through a meeting themed for the Niantic title on iOS and Android. We review all the missions, exclusive investigations and rewards of each of them.

Kanto Celebration Event in Pokémon GO – Date, Time and Details

First of all, remember the exact dates of the Pokémon GO Kanto Celebration Event. From this Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. and until Saturday February 27, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. (local time) we will be able to meet a multitude of wild creatures from Kanto; many attracted by incense; Raid bosses like Legendary Birds (guide here from Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres) or Mewtwo (guide on this other link). And much more, such as exclusive movements for Pokémon that we evolve during these dates.

Without further ado, let’s learn about the exclusive and temporary field investigations of this nostalgic event dedicated to the original 151 Pokémon. In fact, they are simple missions, so the rewards are also more moderate.

Field Investigations – Kanto Celebration Event

Phase 1 of 4

Power up a Pokémon five times: Paras encounter

Transfer 6 Pokémon: Geodude encounter

Catch 20 Pokémon: Encounter Rhyhorn

Rewards: encounter with Onix, 3 Berry Frambu, 40 Mega Energy Venusaur

Phase 2 of 4

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocker Recruits – Encounter with Ekans

Catch 2 Shadow Pokémon: Encounter Drowzee

Catch 20 Pokémon: Meet Koffing

Rewards: encounter with Grimer, 1000 XP and 40 Mega Energy Charizard

Phase 3 of 4

Take a GO Snapshot of a Water-type Pokémon: encounter with Stary

Catch 20 Water-type Pokémon – Encounter Shellder

Catch 25 Pokémon – Tentacool Encounter

Rewards: Omanyte encounter, 3 Pinia Berry, 40 Mega Energy Blastoise

Phase 4 of 4

Give a Pokémon more power ten times: encounter with Porygon

Send 3 gifts to your friends: meeting with Jynx

Catch 25 Pokémon: Encounter Eevee (may come out shiny)

Rewards: Aerodactyl encounter, 2500 XP, 1 Rare Candy

Exclusive Field Investigations – Kanto Celebration Event

Transfer 6 Pokémon: Magikarp encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon – Encounter Diglett, Doduo, or Magnemite

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Recruits – Encounter Zubat, Male Nidoran, Female Nidoran, Venonat

Win a Raid: Encounter Snorlax

Hatch an Egg: encounter with Omanyte or Kabuto

Get three hearts with your partner: encounter with Clefairy or Jigglypuff