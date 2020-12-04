Pokémon GO – Kalos Celebration Event: All Missions

The event that welcomes the sixth generation is now underway for a limited time. We review the six phases of your research assignments.

The sixth generation is now available in Pokémon GO. The Kalos region bursts into the game of iOS and Android and does so with a special research event with its own missions and rewards. After learning about the new cap at Level 50, the main tasks for December, and this month’s long-awaited Double Community Day, it’s time to dive into the Kalos Celebration Event in detail.

Date and details: Kalos Celebration Event in Pokémon GO

As we indicated days ago, this event began on December 2 and ends on December 8 at 10:00 p.m. During this time, creatures such as Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Bunnelby, Fletchling, Litleo and Noibat will appear more frequently in the wild, while Klefki will be exclusive to France (Kalos is a region based in France and they have wanted to cede this exclusivity to the country neighbour). On the other hand, these are the Pokémon that we will find when hatching Eggs during the event; for a limited time and following the same dates.

2 km eggs: Bunnelby, Fletchling and Litleo

5 km Eggs: Chespin, Fennekin and Froakie

10 km eggs: Espurr and Noibat

Likewise, Litleo and Espurr will be seen in the incursions of a star and we will have this field research event that we detail below, where the opportunity to collect doses of Mega Energy for Mega Charizard, Mega Venusaur and Mega Blastoise stands out.

Phase 1 of 6 – Kalos Celebration Event in Pokémon GO

Transfer 5 Pokémon: 10 Poké Ball

Catch a Fletching: 600 XP

Give your partner 3 treats: 600 Stardust

Rewards: 800 XP, 500 Stardust, 15 Mega Charizard Energy

Phase 2 of 6 – Kalos Celebration Event in Pokémon GO

Empower a Pokémon 5 times: 10 Poké Balls

Capture a Litleo: 5 Hyper Potion

Use 5 berries to help you catch a Pokémon: 5 Revive

Rewards: 800 XP, 500 Stardust, 15 Mega Charizard Energy

Phase 3 of 6 – Kalos Celebration Event in Pokémon GO

Catch 10 Pokémon: 10 Poké Balls

Catch a Chespin: 30 Venusaur Mega Energy

Make 5 Great Throws: 10 Latano Berries

Rewards: 100 XP, 750 Stardust, 15 Mega Charizard Energy

Stage 4 of 6 – Kalos Celebration Event in Pokémon GO

Catch 15 Pokémon: 10 Poké Balls

Catch a Fennekin: 30 Mega Charizard Energy

Make 7 Great Throws: 10 Frambu Berries

Rewards: 1000 XP, 750 Stardust, 15 Mega Energy Charizard

Stage 5 of 6 – Kalos Celebration Event in Pokémon GO

Catch 20 Pokémon: 15 Poké Balls

Capture a Froakie: 30 Mega Energy from Blastoise

Make 7 Great Throws: 10 Pinia Berries

Rewards: 1000 XP, 750 Stardust, 15 Mega Energy Charizard

Stage 6 of 6 – Kalos Celebration Event in Pokémon GO

Claim your reward: 1000 XP

Claim your reward: 1000 XP

Claim your reward: 1000 XP

Rewards: 2000 XP, 1000 Stardust, 1 Lucky Egg



