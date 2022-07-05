Pokémon GO: July 2022, Watch Guide in the Spotlight

Every Tuesday in July from 6 to 7 local time, players can take part in Pokémon Go’s Spotlight Hour. During the “Attention Hour”, a new Pokemon is shown every week. Players can find the selected Pokemon more often within an hour, and the chance to catch a brilliant version of this Pokemon increases. Participating in Spotlight Hour will also help players get more candy for the development of selected Pokemon.

In addition to finding submitted Pokemon more frequently during the Pokémon Go Attention Hour, players will receive special bonuses such as 2x Evolution Experience during the June Pokémon Go Spinarak Attention Hour last month. This bonus changes every week.

The four Pokemon featured in the July Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour are Ladyboy, Machop, Staryu and Medityte. Ledyba will be presented at the Spotlight Hour on July 5, Machop on July 12, Staryu on July 19 and Meditite on July 26. On July 19, look for this elusive water Pokemon. If players are looking for other events, such as the Spotlight Hour, they can also log in from 6 to 7 on Wednesdays for raid hours.

Spotlight Hour is another way for players to participate in Pokémon Go community events, including those where players from all over the country visit certain cities to explore, meet new people and catch rare Pokemon. Every Tuesday in July, Pokémon Go’s Spotlight Hour will feature different Pokemon:

July 5 – Ledyba. Ladyboy from the Johto region and her brilliant version will appear more often in the wild. Shiny Ledyba has a lighter orange shell than its usual counterpart. In addition, players will receive 2 times more experience points for catching Pokemon during Ladyboy’s Attention Hour in Pokémon Go. Ladyboy is a Beetle and Flying Pokemon that evolves into a Ladyboy with 25 Ladyboy candies. July 12 — Machop. The Machop from the Kanto region and its brilliant counterpart will appear more often in the wild. Shiny Machop in Pokémon Go is colored green, not the usual blue, so it will be easy to identify. Players will receive 2 times more candy for catching Pokemon during the Machop Attention Hour in Pokémon Go. Machop is a fighting Pokemon that evolves into a Machoka with 25 candies and a Machampa with another 100 candies. July 19 — Old. The old man from the Kanto region and his shinies will appear more often in the wild. Shiny Staryu is green, compared to the usual yellow, so, like Machop Shiny, the difference is easy to notice. Players will receive 2 times more candy when transferring Pokemon during the Attention Hour of the Old in Pokémon Go. Staryu is a water Pokemon that evolves into Starmi with 50 candies. July 16 — Meditation. The Meditite from the Hoenn region and its brilliant version will appear more often in the wild. Shiny Meditite has a red body instead of the usual blue. Players will get 2 times more experience for Pokemon development during the Meditite Attention Hour in Pokémon Go. Meditite is a combat and psychic Pokemon that evolves into a Medicam with 50 candies.