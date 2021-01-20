Pokémon GO – Johto’s Celebration Event: date

The countdown continues before the 25th anniversary of Pokémon, which will rise with an event in Kanto. We visit the Pokémon Gold and Silver region.

Niantic continues its countdown to the Pokémon GO: Kanto Tour. After touring regions such as Kalos, Unova, Sinnoh and Hoenn, this regressive way of approaching the twenty-fifth anniversary of the famous saga now brings us together with the Johto Celebration Event, a reunion with Generation II in Pokémon GO. Let’s know all the details, because this does not stop: in a few days we will have Totodile, Chikorita, Cyndaquil and company roaming the streets.

Date and Time – Johto’s Celebration Event in Pokémon GO

Let’s start with the dates so that we don’t forget anything: the Pokémon GO Johto Celebration Event will take place from Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. local). It will be then when the initial region of the Pokémon Gold and Silver editions as well as HeartGold and SoulSilver, the remakes of Nintendo DS, will be the protagonist in the title of iOS and Android. What awaits us, as you can imagine, is a barrage of news in the raids, research tasks, captures and creatures more frequently in the wild.

Kanto Ceebration Event Features: Raids, Challenges, and Collection

Most Frequently Wild Pokémon: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Mareep, Hoppip, Aipom, Sunkern, Yanma, Murkrow, Gligar, Snubbull, Slugma, Miltank, and many more. Miltank may come out in shiny / shiny form.

Pokémon in the 5 km Eggs: Pichu, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Wooper, Tyrogue, Smoochum and Larvitar.

Exclusive field research tasks with rewards like Stardust and encounters with Pokémon such as Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Chinchou, Mareep, Sudowoodo, and Miltank.

Pokémon in 1-star raids: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Mareep, Marill, and Larvitar.

Pokémon in 3-star raids: Togetic, Espeon, Umbreon, Skarmory, and Miltank.

Collectible Challenge dedicated to Johto: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Sudowoodo, Sunkern, Murkrow, Smeargle, Miltank and Larvitar. If we do, the reward is: 15 Poké Balls, 10 Ultra Balls and an Incense.

If we evolve Bayleef (the evolved form of Chikorita) we will obtain a Meganium with Ferocious Plant.

If we evolve to Quilava (the evolved form of Cyndaquil) we will obtain a Typhlosion with Igneous Ring.

If we evolve to Flaaffy (the evolved form of Mareep) we will obtain an Ampharos with Dragon Pulse.

If we evolve Pupitar (the evolved form of Larvitar) we will get a Tyranitar with Anti-Aircraft.

Raikou, Entei, and Suicune will return to 5-star raids

Additionally, as is customary at celebratory events, this time the Johto Region Legendary Dogs will appear on a limited and independent basis in five-star raids. So is the calendar for Entei, Raikou and Suicune, who will appear in that order.

Entei: from Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Raikou: From Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Suicune: from Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. local time.