Pokémon GO is updated to version 0.191.0 / 1.157

Niantic’s game receives this update on both iOS and Android. The patch includes a new loading screen and quality of life details.

Pokémon GO has been updated on both iOS and Android this Friday, October 30. Players of the popular Niantic title can now manually update the work from the App Store, Galaxy Store (Samsung) or Play Store for the rest of Android terminals and enjoy a new loading screen along with other quality of life details. to know below.

Pokémon GO receives version 0.191.0 / 1.157

Depending on whether we play on Android or iOS devices (iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch), the version will be 0.191.0 in the case of Google Play or 1.157 from the App Store. For the rest, the changes and news are exactly the same. Let’s take a look at the updates and corrections of bugs and errors, since it is possible that some of the seconds you have experienced on your mobile during those last weeks.

News and updates in Pokémon GO

In Trainer Battles, the menu swaps are replaced by two buttons on the right side of the screen. It is intended to streamline this process.

In Trainer Battles, we can now see our Pokémon’s health bar when the opponent changes their Pokémon during that animation.

In the near future, the combat teams will be saved on our account and not on the device; In other words, if we change our phone or reinstall Pokémon GO, these settings will be saved. Until now it was not like that.

Flying Type charged attacks no longer have animation lag.

Soon we will be able to go directly from the entry of a Pokémon in the list to its Pokédex page; and vice versa.

We will see more information about the Pokémon in their list of details soon.

New loading screen with Halloween motifs: Mega Gengas, Umbreon, Gastly …



