Pokémon GO Introduces Xerneas and Yveltal; Kalos new event and Pokémon

Pokémon GO: Legends of Luminalia X will be celebrated this May with new Dragon and Fairy-type Pokémon. Spritzee, Swirlix and Goomy make their debut.Pokémon GO will hold an event dedicated to the Kalos region during the month of May. Niantic has confirmed that Xerneas, the Creation Pokémon of Generation VI (X / Y editions), will be the main protagonist of the Luminalia X Legends event. As confirmed by Niantic, some Pokémon of the Dragon and Fairy types discovered in Kalos will appear in the game for the first time, like Spritzee, Swirlix and Goomy. Let’s know all the details of the event, which brings us a new object: the Rain Bait Module.

Luminalia X Legends Event: Date, Time, and Features

The Luminalia X Legends event will take place from Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, May 17, 2021 at 8:00 p.m., always speaking in local time. It will be then that Xerneas (Fairy type) makes his splendid fairy aura shine in the raids.

Xerneas, the Fairy-type Legendary Pokémon that was originally discovered in the Kalos region, will be in the five-star raids. It has horns on its head that glow with seven different colors.

Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy will debut in Pokémon GO. Spritzee and Swirlix will appear in the wild with great frequency as well as other Dragon and Fairy-type Pokémon. As explained in the official blog, it is about Pokémon such as Dratini, Ralts, Bagon, Cottonee and more. We may find wild Goomy.

The Rain Bait Modules are coming to Pokémon GO for the Legends of Luminalia X event. This Bait Module is used to attract Pokémon that like rain, such as Water, Bug and Electric types. When we are near a PokéStop with an active Rain Bait Module, we can evolve Sliggoo (the evolution of Goomy) into a Goodra. Similarly, we can evolve Sliggoo when the real time of the game is rainy.

Exclusive temporary research that will give us access to Fairy-type Pokémon, such as Spritzee and Swirlix, earn a Rain Bait Module and other rewards to be determined.

7 km Eggs: Cleffa, Igglybuff, Azurill, Gible, Swirlix and Spritzee.

Incursions: we will see Pokémon of the Psychic, Dragon and Fairy types, such as Ponyta de Galar, Exeggutor de Alola, Xerneas, among others.

Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will guarantee encounters with Psychic, Dragon, and Fairy-type Pokémon such as Ponyta de Galar, Gible, Spritzee, and Swirlix.

Event-exclusive AR Mapping Tasks will guarantee encounters with Ponyta de Galar.

Dragonite and Salamence will be able to learn new attacks during the event. Evolving into Dragonair or using an Attack TM loaded with Dragonite will learn Comet Draco. Evolving into Shelgon or using an Attack TM charged with Salamence will learn Anger