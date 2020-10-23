Pokémon GO in November: all events, bosses

Niantic confirms all Activities, Legendaries, Research Achievements, and Hours for the November 2020 Featured Pokémon in Pokémon GO.

Niantic has broken down all the activities, updates in functions and general content that await us for the imminent month of November in Pokémon GO. After a hectic October, full of things to do and with the culmination of Halloween in a few days, those responsible for the popular game for iOS and Android are already thinking about the penultimate month of 2020, so let’s take a look point by point to that you do not miss anything.

November Research Achievements in Pokémon GO

From Sunday, November 1, 2020 starting at 22:00 (CET) and until next Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 22:00 (CET), Togetic, which we know as Pokémon Happiness, will be the rewards Pokémon of the research achievements of this month, so do not hesitate to complete the seven days of daily activities to get this interesting reward, because it is a creature with many possibilities thanks to its Fairy / Flying combination and the natural option to evolve it to Togekiss.

All 5-Star Raid Bosses for November – Key Dates

Darkrai: From Friday, October 23, 2020 at 22:00 CET until Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 22:00 CET, we will be able to face Darkrai in the five-star raids. Guide to beat it here.

Unknown: From Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 22:00 CET to Monday, November 16, 2020 at 22:00 CET “a well-known Pokémon will return to five-star raids”. Terrakion, Cobalion and Virizion: from Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. CET to Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. CET we can meet the trio of mystical swordsmen from the Unova region, legendary creatures that perhaps they will serve as an advance for the eventual arrival in November of Keldeo, the fourth musketeer.

Unknown: We will need to be on the lookout for more details on the featured raid boss to be seen in 5-star raids from Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 22:00 CET, until Monday, November 30, 2020 at 22:00 CET, since it is equally unknown.

Every week in November, specifically on Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m. local time, we will have an hour of legendary raids in the five-star raids.



