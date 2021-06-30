Pokémon GO in July: All Events, Legendary, Research And Mews

Pokémon GO: Niantic offers all the details of the month of July in Pokémon GO, marked by the Pokémon GO Fest 2021, Bidoof and new research achievements. Niantic has published the full schedule of content planned for this month of July 2021 in Pokémon GO. The one that will serve as the fifth anniversary of the iOS and Android game will also be a month marked by the arrival of the Pokémon GO Fest 2021, the biggest annual event of the title; as well as other temporary special events, rotations, in Eggs, raid bosses, research achievements and other news that we will know below. Without further ado, we begin.

July Research Achievements in Pokémon GO

From Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 10:00 PM to Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 10:00 PM PDT, Pokémon GO players will find Rufflet in the Research Achievement encounters. By chaining seven days with at least one of the monthly achievements (in a few days we will have the full breakdown of field missions for July 2021), the reward will be a guaranteed encounter with Rufflet. As an added bonus, in July we will receive a free Remote Raid Pass upon completion of a Research Achievement.

July Raid Bosses – Key Dates and Featured Legendaries

Starting this July 1, 2021, Pokémon GO will carry out its monthly raid boss rotation with creatures like Bidoof or Mewtwo as big highlights. We detail below the key dates and the main protagonists.

Bidoof: Available in five-star raids on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time. It may come out shiny / variocolor. All the details of the Bidoof Stampede event here.

Deoxys Defense Forma: will be in the five-star raids from Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. until Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Mewtwo: Available on five-star raids from Friday July 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM to Friday July 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM local time. It may come out shiny / variocolor.

Pokémon GO Festival 2021: Crowd of Legendary Pokémon on the second day of Pokémon GO Fest, July 18. Full list here.

Rotation of raid bosses as of July 23. Details to be confirmed.

Mega-Houndoom: On Mega Raids from Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. to Friday, July 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (local time).

Mega-Gengar: On mega raids from Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

Mega-Charizard X: On Mega Raids from Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM to Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM (local time).