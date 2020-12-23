Pokémon GO in January: all events, bosses, investigations

The first month of the year 2021 arrives full of activities, one of the most frenetic January we can remember. They become legendary and others make their debut.

Pokémon GO will face its sixth year in 2021 and, in August, its fifth anniversary. From 2016 to 2021 a lot has happened, but Niantic’s video game on iOS and Android continues in top form (billing record just a few months ago). With this, more activities, events and reasons to continue playing this free to play where, to tell the truth, everyone is welcome.

It’s time to get to know the roadmap for January, with Raid Leaders, Community Day, Weekly Research Achievements, Featured Pokémon Hours, and other recurring events that won’t miss your appointment in the first month of the season.

January Research Achievements in Pokémon GO

During the month of January 2021, specifically from Friday, January 1, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. to Monday, February 1, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. CET, we will find Chansey in the research achievements. Every time we finish seven days of daily achievements, the reward will be an encounter with this beloved creature from the Kanto region, a whole tank of health that is ideal if we evolve it to Blissey as a defender in the gyms.

January 5-Star Raid Bosses: Key Dates

January will be a month marked by the corresponding raid boss rotation in the Legendary Raid section. In the absence of knowing the rest of the contenders, the Legendary and Singular will have a new debutante member. This is how the dates are highlighted with the main names:

Ho-Oh: From Friday, January 1, 2021, at 10:00 p.m. CET to Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. It can be shiny / variocolor.

Genesect with a PiroROM: from Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Heatran: From Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. It can be shiny / variocolor.

Kyogre and Groudon: From Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. They may be shiny / variocolor.

A surprise Pokémon will appear in raids beginning Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Name to be confirmed.

Mega-Charizard Y, Mega-Blastoise, and Mega-Abomasnow will appear in mega raids, and Mega-Charizard Y will be stronger than normal from Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM to Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:00 local time.

On Tuesday, January 19, 2021, a Mega Evolved Pokémon will be shown for the first time in Pokémon GO in Mega Raids.

Mega-Venusaur and Mega-Houndoom will appear in Mega Raids starting January 19; Mega-Houndoom too, and stronger than normal, from Tuesday, January 26, 2021 to Monday, February 8, 2021.



