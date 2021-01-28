Pokémon GO in February: all events, legendaries

The 25th anniversary of Pokémon will be celebrated in a big way, but first we will have a lot of activities to warm up. Snorlax, the standout.

Niantic has announced everything that awaits us in a historic February for Pokémon GO and for Pokémon. February 27 is the 25th anniversary of the saga; but first we will have countless events featured in the title of iOS and Android to shake up the atmosphere. Snorlax Featured Research Achievements, Massive Legendaries, Community Day, Valentine’s Day events, and more. We go on to detail everything.

February Research Achievements in Pokémon GO

Turn for February Research Achievements. As always, each month we will have a rotation regarding the Pokémon featured in the weekly research tasks, and this time it will be no less. Snorlax, an old man known to all, will be the Pokémon that accompanies us from February 1 at 10:00 p.m. until March 1. Will we be able to wake him up?

February’s 5-Star Raid Bosses: Key Dates

As for raid bosses, the truth is that it is all quite popular because Entei is already among us and is part of the Johto Celebration Event rotation, with the legendary Generation II dogs as protagonists. This is how things remain.

Raikou: From Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Suicune: From Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Latios: from Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 09:00 local time.

Latias: from Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 09:00 local time.

Articuno: from Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 09:00 local time to Monday, March 1, 2021 at 08:00 local time.

Zapdos: from Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 09:00 local time to Monday, March 1, 2021 at 08:00 local time.

Moltres: from Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 09:00 local time to Monday, March 1, 2021 at 08:00 local time.

Mewtwo: from Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 09:00 local time to Monday, March 1, 2021 at 08:00 local time.

Mega Ampharos: from Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 09:00 to Saturday, February 20, 2021.

Mega Pidgeot: From Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 09:00 to Saturday, February 20, 2021.

Mega Evolved Pokémon Surprise: From Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 09:00 to Saturday, February 20, 2021.

Mega Venusaur: from Saturday, February 20, 2021 to Monday, March 1, 2021.

Mega Charizard X: from Saturday, February 20, 2021 to Monday, March 1, 2021.

Mega Charizard Y: from Saturday, February 20, 2021 to Monday, March 1, 2021.

Mega Blastoise: from Saturday, February 20, 2021 to Monday, March 1, 2021.