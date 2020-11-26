Pokémon GO in December: all events, bosses

Niantic confirms all Activities, Legendaries, Research Achievements, and Hours for the December 2020 Featured Pokémon in Pokémon GO.

The last month of 2020, December, is about to begin and, with it, dozens of activities for the entire Pokémon GO community. Niantic has published on its official blog a breakdown of everything we can expect for the last leg of one of the most complex years we can remember; and at the same time one of the most lucrative for the iOS and Android video game, which had to reinvent itself to adapt its playability to the home environment. After a great November, it’s time to find out about all the events, bosses, research and other highlights of December in Pokémon GO, such as the arrival of Kalos and Pokémon GO Beyond.

December Research Achievements in Pokémon GO

We start with the December research achievements, which feature Lapras and Darumaka. By completing the daily missions for seven days we will receive as a reward an encounter with one of these two creatures, which will also give us additional experience points. The dates are, as usual, the entire month: from December 1 at 10:00 p.m. to next January 1, at which time the next rotation will be applied.

December 5-Star Raid Bosses: Key Dates

In the raids we have very little left with the Lake Trio (Azelf, Mesprit, Uxie) and, after the Mystic Swordsmen Trio (Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion), we will welcome another familiar face of the Unova region, Kyurem, that from December 1 at 10:00 p.m. and until next January 1, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. we will be able to see you in the 5-star raids. Also, we will have as highlights dates for the Legendary Raid Hours on December 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

We finish this section with Mega Abomasnow, which will debut in Pokémon GO this December 1 from 10:00 p.m. to replace Mega Blastoise. Next week we will update the list of all available raid bosses in all three levels, where Mega Evolutions are still the main incentive for participation.



