Pokémon GO in August: featured Pokémon watches

Niantic’s title faces an eventful month of August. We review what awaits us in this hot period, which has several protagonists.

Pokémon GO faces a hot month of August packed with activities. The title of Niantic begins the ninth month of 2020 with a very generous breakdown of events and content, as has been usual since the beginning of the year, where we can highlight the ultra bonuses of the Pokémon GO Fest, the corresponding Community Day, a few hours of featured Pokémon and the ever-present new research achievements. Let’s take a look at everything that awaits us.

New research achievements during August

We start with the rotation on the new August Research Achievements, which begin this Saturday, August 1 at 10:00 p.m. and will be available until Tuesday, September 1 at 10:00 p.m. (CEST), when the next round occurs . In this case, Scraggy is chosen as the Pokémon available for their encounter at the end of the weekly research achievements.

Hours of Featured Pokémon

Although in countries such as Spain we would love for the Featured Pokémon Hour to be a little later in the summer due to the high temperatures, from Niantic they have confirmed that these meetings will be in August from 18:00 to 19:00, an exact time where we can meet to a Pokémon more frequently than usual with double the amount of candy in the first fortnight and double the experience points for evolving or catching, as we will see below:

Tuesday, August 4, 2020: Horsea with double the amount of Candy for catching Pokémon.

Tuesday, August 11, 2020: Sableye with twice as many Candies for transferring Pokémon.

Tuesday August 18, 2020: Venipede with double XP for evolving Pokémon.

Tuesday August 25, 2020: Geodude with double Stardust for catching Pokémon.



