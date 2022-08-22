Pokemon GO: How to Turn Galarian Farfetch’d into Sirfetch’d

Six years after its initial release, Pokemon GO continues to expand with new events, features, and Pokemon. While there were only 150 Pokemon in Pokemon GO, there are now more than 700 in Pokemon GO so that players can catch them, spanning all generations of the original Pokemon games.

One of the later generation Pokemon that took several years to add it to Pokemon GO is Sirfetch’d, a unique evolution of Galarian Farfetch’d. Wild Duck Pokemon is a purely combat type with a chivalrous motif and some powerful movements like Fighting, Flying and Bug, but it’s not as easy to develop as spending Candy.

How to Turn Galarian Farfetch’d into Sirfetch’d

The first step to getting Sirfetch’d is to catch Galarian Farfetch’d. Fortunately, Farfetch’d can be found both in the wild and obtained from 7-kilometer Pokemon GO eggs. Once players get their Galarian Farfetch’d, they’ll need to make it their buddy using Pokemon GO’s buddy system.

With Galarian Farfetch’d as their buddy, players will then need to make 10 great throws to unlock the evolution of Sirfetch’d. This is the most difficult type of throw, and it requires players to get into the smallest version of the circle when catching Pokemon. Fortunately, players don’t have to make all 10 shots in a row, so getting all 10 should only be a matter of time.

To speed up the process, try to focus on Pokemon that have a larger base throw radius or are more sluggish in their movements. Feeding the target Pokemon with a Nanab berry will stop its movement, which will greatly facilitate its capture on the next attempt. Once players manage to complete 10 great throws, they will be able to develop Galarian Farfetch’d in the usual way using 50 candies.

The Best Sets of Sirfetch’d Moves in Pokemon GO

Like his undeveloped Galarian Farfetch’d form, Sirfetch’d is a pure combat-type Pokemon. This means that he is resistant to bugs, darkness and stone, but weak to fairies, flying and psychic abilities. His best fighting techniques are especially strong against dark, icy, ordinary, stone and steel Pokemon, but less effective against bugs, fairies, flying, poisonous and psychic Pokemon. Meanwhile, ghosts are completely immune to combat techniques.

To avoid over—specialization in combat, the best set of moves for Sirfetch’d is a combination of Counter and Brave Bird or Counter and Leaf Blade. These kits add Flying and Grass type damage to Sirfetch’d’s arsenal, allowing Wild Duck Pokemon to cope with a wider range of potential opponents.

Pokemon GO is now available on mobile devices.