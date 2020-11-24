Pokémon GO: how to go from level 40 to level 50

On the occasion of the arrival of Pokémon GO Beyond, players of the title on iOS and Android can now go up to level 50, but it is not easy.

Pokémon GO already allows Trainers to reach a new limit in the game, level 50. After several years with a level cap of level 40 (20 million XP), from now on we can increase our rank by ten, but that it is not easy and requires a lot of effort; that is, tasks that translate into experience points. We tell you all the requirements to go up to level 50.

Rewards for reaching level 40 before the end of 2020

The first thing to note is that Pokémon GO Trainers who reach level 40 by Thursday, December 31 at 25:59 (local time) will be able to get prizes, a temporary research, and the Gyarados Cap avatar item with a Level 40 insignia (20,000,000 XP). Also, to help with this, Niantic has activated a bonus of double XP per catch until December 31.

Each new level (from level 41) requires both experience points and special tasks and missions, requirements that demonstrate the training of each user to show that they are ready to go further, as the name of the new update says.

The source of this information from levels 45 onwards comes from PokéMiners, which through internal data mining of the latest version has managed to decipher the description of the last levels of the list (which are the ones that we are missing) . Without further ado, we leave the complete list, which we hope will help you learn how to go up to levels 41 and up to the new ceiling, level 50 of Pokémon GO.

Get to Level 41 in Pokémon GO

26,000,000 XP (starting from 20,000,000 at level 40; +6,000,000)

Upgrade a Legendary Pokémon 20 times

Win 30 Raids

Catch 200 Pokémon in one day

Get 5 Gold Medals

Get to Level 42 in Pokémon GO

33,500,000 PX

Evolve Eevee in each of its evolutions (7, in the absence of Sylveon)

Use items to evolve Pokémon 15 times

Make 3 Great Throws

Use 200 berries to catch a Pokémon

Get to Level 43 in Pokémon GO

42,500,000 PX

Collect 100,000 Stardust

Use 200 super effective Charge Attacks

Catch 5 Legendary Pokémon

Get 5 platinum medals

Get to Level 44 in Pokémon GO

53,500,000 PX

Win 30 Coach Matches in Super League

Win 30 Trainer Matches in the Ultra League

Win 30 Coach Matches in Master League

Win 20 Trainer Matches in the GO Fighting League

Get to Level 45 in Pokémon GO

66,500,000 PX

Defeat 100 Team GO Rocket Recruits

Purify 100 Shadow Pokémon

Beat a Team GoO Rocket leader 50 times

Get 10 Platinum Medals

Get to Level 46 in Pokémon GO

82,000,000 PX

Complete 100 research tasks

Take a snapshot of a Pokémon 7 days in a row

Make 50 Great Throws

Hatch 30 eggs

Get to Level 47 in Pokémon GO

100,000,000 PX

Determined

Get to Level 48 in Pokémon GO

121,000,000 PX

Determined

Get to Level 49 in Pokémon GO

146,000,000 PX

Determined

Get to Level 50 in Pokémon GO

176,000,000 PX

Determined



