Pokémon GO: how to go from level 40 to level 50

On the occasion of the arrival of Pokémon GO Beyond, players of the title on iOS and Android can now go up to level 50, but it is not easy.
Pokémon GO already allows Trainers to reach a new limit in the game, level 50. After several years with a level cap of level 40 (20 million XP), from now on we can increase our rank by ten, but that it is not easy and requires a lot of effort; that is, tasks that translate into experience points. We tell you all the requirements to go up to level 50.
Rewards for reaching level 40 before the end of 2020
The first thing to note is that Pokémon GO Trainers who reach level 40 by Thursday, December 31 at 25:59 (local time) will be able to get prizes, a temporary research, and the Gyarados Cap avatar item with a Level 40 insignia (20,000,000 XP). Also, to help with this, Niantic has activated a bonus of double XP per catch until December 31.
Each new level (from level 41) requires both experience points and special tasks and missions, requirements that demonstrate the training of each user to show that they are ready to go further, as the name of the new update says.
The source of this information from levels 45 onwards comes from PokéMiners, which through internal data mining of the latest version has managed to decipher the description of the last levels of the list (which are the ones that we are missing) . Without further ado, we leave the complete list, which we hope will help you learn how to go up to levels 41 and up to the new ceiling, level 50 of Pokémon GO.
Get to Level 41 in Pokémon GO
26,000,000 XP (starting from 20,000,000 at level 40; +6,000,000)
Upgrade a Legendary Pokémon 20 times
Win 30 Raids
Catch 200 Pokémon in one day
Get 5 Gold Medals
Get to Level 42 in Pokémon GO
33,500,000 PX
Evolve Eevee in each of its evolutions (7, in the absence of Sylveon)
Use items to evolve Pokémon 15 times
Make 3 Great Throws
Use 200 berries to catch a Pokémon
Get to Level 43 in Pokémon GO
42,500,000 PX
Collect 100,000 Stardust
Use 200 super effective Charge Attacks
Catch 5 Legendary Pokémon
Get 5 platinum medals
Get to Level 44 in Pokémon GO
53,500,000 PX
Win 30 Coach Matches in Super League
Win 30 Trainer Matches in the Ultra League
Win 30 Coach Matches in Master League
Win 20 Trainer Matches in the GO Fighting League
Get to Level 45 in Pokémon GO
66,500,000 PX
Defeat 100 Team GO Rocket Recruits
Purify 100 Shadow Pokémon
Beat a Team GoO Rocket leader 50 times
Get 10 Platinum Medals
Get to Level 46 in Pokémon GO
82,000,000 PX
Complete 100 research tasks
Take a snapshot of a Pokémon 7 days in a row
Make 50 Great Throws
Hatch 30 eggs
Get to Level 47 in Pokémon GO
100,000,000 PX
Determined
Get to Level 48 in Pokémon GO
121,000,000 PX
Determined
Get to Level 49 in Pokémon GO
146,000,000 PX
Determined
Get to Level 50 in Pokémon GO
176,000,000 PX
Determined