Pokémon GO: How to Get The North Face x Gucci Items

Niantic game users for iOS and Android will be able to obtain various garments from these brands in the title.

The North Face and Gucci have teamed up to dress the characters of Pokémon GO, the title developed by Niantic for mobile devices. Thus, for a limited time, avatar items such as T-shirts, hats or backpacks from The North Face x Gucci Collection can be obtained in 100 PokéStops around the world. According to the information published on the official page of the video game, they will be available in the Gucchi Pins, in other words, the pop-up stores that appear in some parks and shopping centers.

Since January 4, 2021, it is already possible to get these avatar items, which is why they have shown the cities where the Gucchi Pins are located throughout the world. They are as follows.

Europe

Milan

Paris

Madrid

London

Moscow

North America

Toronto

NY

The Angels

Chicago

San Francisco

Asia

Bangkok

Hong Kong

Singapore

Osaka

Tokyo

Dubai

Australia

Sydney

Melbourne

Beyond Pokémon GO, you may want to share clothing with your alter ego in the game. Therefore, all items have been manufactured in real life and will be available for sale in stores. On the official website of Gucci and The North Face there is still no information on how we can get hold of these garments.

Pokémon GO celebrates during these days several events to celebrate the different regions that have been present in the different generations. Thus, the turn of Unova has arrived, which is accompanied by the new Collection Challenges. They are a series of temporary events that consist of capturing a certain number of creatures. When the main event ends, the aforementioned Challenges also disappear, so it is necessary to overcome them before that deadline expires, in this case, January 10.