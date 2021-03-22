Pokémon GO | How to get Shiny Mew?

The long-awaited Pokémon GO Tour master event is now available: Kanto, which is called ‘All in one Nº. 151 ‘. Tasks in detail.

Pokémon GO has just started the highly anticipated event that allows us to get Mew Shiny / Variocolor. After the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto paid event, which served as the culmination of the 25th anniversary countdown, those who had purchased and completed these missions (here all in detail) can now participate in this unique activity, as it allows us to access for the first time turn to a bright blue Mew.

Event ‘All in one Nº. 151 ’: all the missions and rewards to get Mew Shiny

The investigation is quite long, but we emphasize its unique value: this investigation can only be accessed if we buy the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket at the time and complete the derivative missions.

Thanks to the Leek Duck portal we offer you all the missions and rewards of the investigation, which is masterful in nature. This name is not trivial; not so much because it is very difficult, but because of its length: it is impossible to complete it in less than a month. We have missions like catching Pokémon for thirty days in a row, catching Pokémon of all types and another intimidating one: catching 1,510 creatures.

Without further ado, we leave you with all the missions, the steps necessary to know how to capture Mew Shiny, whose meeting is guaranteed when you finish them all. Go for it!

All the missions to get Mew Shiny in Pokémon GO

Phase 1 of 4

Get the Kanto Platinum Medal: 51 Ultra Ball

Send 151 gifts to your friends: 1 Pokocho

Make 151 Great Throws: 1510 Stardust

Rewards: 5100 XP, 1 Premium Combat Pass, 1510 Stardust.

Phase 2 of 4

Catch a Pokémon for thirty days in a row: 51 Ultra Ball

Catch 151 different species of Pokémon: 1 Glacier Bait Module

Catch 30 Normal-type Pokémon: 151 XP

Catch 30 Water-type Pokémon: 151 XP

Catch 30 Grass-type Pokémon: 151 XP

Catch 30 Fire-type Pokémon: 151 XP

Catch 30 Fighting-type Pokémon: 151 XP

Catch 30 Steel-type Pokémon: 151 XP

Catch 30 Dragon-type Pokémon: 151 XP

Catch 30 Bug-type Pokémon: 151 XP

Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokémon: 151 XP

Catch 30 Dark-type Pokémon: 151 XP

Catch 30 Rock-type Pokémon: 151 XP

Catch 30 Electric-type Pokémon: 151 XP

Catch 30 Ground-type Pokémon: 151 XP

Catch 30 Poison-type Pokémon: 151 XP

Catch 30 Fairy-type Pokémon: 151 XP

Catch 30 Psychic-type Pokémon: 151 XP

Catch 30 Ice-type Pokémon: 151 XP

Catch 30 Flying-type Pokémon: 151 XP

Rewards: 5100 XP, 3 Rare Candy, 1510 Stardust.

Phase 3 of 4

Reach level 40 in Pokémon GO: 4,000 Stardust

Spin 151 PokéStops: 3 Radar Rocket

Complete 151 Research Tasks – 3 Super Incubators

Walk 151 kilometers: 151 Ultra Ball

Catch 1510 Pokémon: 1 Incense

Rewards: 1 Star Chunk, 1 Lucky Egg, 1 Mew Shiny / Variocolor encounter.

Phase 4 of 4

Claim your reward: 1510 Stardust

Claim your reward: 5100 XP

Claim your reward: 1510 Stardust

Rewards: 3 Charged Attack MT, 20 Mew Candies, Shiny / Variocolor Mew Avatar T-shirt.