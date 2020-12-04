Pokémon GO: how to get Pikachu Explorer; date

Celebrate the arrival of the Pokémon movie The Secrets of the Jungle with a special event in Pokémon GO to get Pikachu Explorer, among others.

We are about to say goodbye to the year 2020, but that does not mean that the rate of updates and news that Pokémon GO receives every month will be reduced. In fact, this December we have both the last Community Day of the year as well as research, rewards and shiny to capture. Next we focus on explaining everything about Pikachu Explorer, who makes his debut in the Niantic game due to the premiere of the Pokémon movie “The secrets of the jungle.”

Everything about Pikachu Explorer in Pokémon GO

Date and time: from Monday, December 14 at 8 a.m. m. until Monday, December 21, 2020 at 10 p.m. m. in our local time.

Details:

Explorer Pikachu will appear in the wild and in raids. If we’re lucky, we might find a Shiny / Shiny Pikachu Explorer.

If we take a snapshot during this period, we may see Jessie and James as they return to the game on the occasion of the special event at hand.

During Pokémon Spotlight Hour on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, from 6 p.m. m. to 7 p. m. In our local time, Explorer Pikachu will appear more frequently in the wild, and we will receive double the Candy for catching Pokémon.



