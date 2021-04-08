Pokémon GO: how to get Mega Lopunny in the Spring Event

Pokémon GO: The Spring Event allows us to access Mega Lopunny in mega raids, but we can also mega evolve it with these methods. Limited time.The Pokémon GO Spring Event has its days numbered. Only until April 8 at 8:00 p.m. we will be able to access the mega-evolved form of Lopunny, one of the Pokémon that debuted in Mega form on the occasion of this celebration. There is no time to lose, as well as if you want to access Happiny with a flower crown or Chansey with a flower crown. We explain how to get Mega Lopunny in Pokémon GO.

Mega Lopunny in Pokémon GO: how to get it

This creature from the Sinnoh region can be seen temporarily in mega raids, so a simple and “quick” way to access Mega Lopunny is mega raids, but as has been the case since the release of this feature in Pokémon GO, Mega Energy is required to temporarily Mega Evolve Lopunny.

To get Lopunny and Mega Energy from Lopunny you can do the following:

-Complete all the missions and rewards of the event; here we leave you all.

-Defeat Lopunny in the Mega Raids.

-Spring Event Collection Challenge.

-Then just follow the steps below.

1.Access your Pokémon bag and go to your chosen Lopunny (make sure to do it on one with good genetics; in this article we detail the IVs calculator).

2.If you have 200 Mega Lopunny Energy, you can Mega Evolve your Lopunny.

3.Click the pink Mega Evolve icon.

4.You will see a cutscene and temporarily have your Mega Lopunny.

The month of April 2021 in Pokémon GO

During this month of April we also have the Team GO Rocket Pokémon rotation on the occasion of the Season of Legends. To begin, here is how to defeat Giovanny in April and the best counters of him; on the other, how to defeat Arlo, Sierra and Cliff and their best opponents.

Soon we will also have the Week of Rivals Event, of which we already know the exact date of celebration and its main characteristics. Nor will it be long before Community Day in April, which has Snivy as the main protagonist.