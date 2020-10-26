Pokémon GO: how to get Mega Gengar; dates

We tell you how to complete the temporary investigation of Mega Gengar on the occasion of Halloween, which has some very long missions.

Pokémon GO has received a new special investigation dedicated to Mega Gengar on the occasion of the arrival of Halloween. The day of the dead holiday on the last day of October always has some kind of event in the Niantic game for iOS and Android; this time it couldn’t be less.

From this October 23 until November 4 at 03:00 (CET), all Trainers who have completed the temporary investigation ‘Mega Companion Challenge’ can access the following three tasks, which are rewarded with large doses of Mega Energy to unlock Mega Gengar. If we don’t complete that challenge, Professor Willow won’t offer us these Kanto Ghost Pokémon tasks.

There are several aspects to consider that we will detail below:

To evolve a Gastly to Gengar we need 25 candies

To evolve a Haunter to Gengar we need 100 candies

To unlock Gengar’s Mega Evolution you need 200 Gengar Mega Energy. The Mega Evolution lasts 8 hours (we can store up to 2000 Mega Energy of each species).

Then each time we Megaevolve it will cost 40 Mega Energy

Phase 1 of 3 – Mega Gengar Research and Mega Evolution

Transfer 13 Pokémon: 10 Poké Ball

Catch 13 Ghost-type Pokémon – Gastly encounter (may come out shiny)

Catch 13 Sinister-type Pokémon: Encounter Houndour (may come out shiny)

Rewards: 50 Gengar Mega Energy, 5 Candies and 500 Stardust

Phase 2 of 3 – Mega Gengar Research and Mega Evolution

Make 9 good throws in a row: meet Gastly (may come out shiny)

Evolve 4 Pokémon: encounter with Haunter

Catch 94 Pokemon – Gengar Halloween Encounter (Max CP: 1233)

Rewards: 50 Gengar Mega Energy, 5 Candies and 1000 Stardust

Phase 3 of 3 – Mega Gengar Research and Mega Evolution

Claim your reward: 20 Mega Energy for Gengar

Claim your reward: 20 Mega Energy for Gengar

Claim your reward: 20 Mega Energy for Gengar

Rewards: 100 Mega Energy for Gengar, 10 Candies, 1500 Stardust



