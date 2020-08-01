Pokémon GO: how to get free Pokemon with no tricks

In this article we are going to explain how to get Pokécoins by playing, without paying, because you can get many simply by doing activities.

Pokémon GO is a free to play and, therefore, although it is free, it has microtransactions. Pokécoins are the virtual currency of the Niantic title on iOS and Android; that can be obtained either by playing or by paying real money. The difference? Immediacy. The first requires patience and tenacity; the second, economic capacity and predisposition to spending. We will explain how to get free Pokemon in the simplest way possible.

No tricks: watch out for trickery

We warn: there are no magic formulas. All those pages that tell you that you can get X thousands (or millions!) Of free Pokécoins in a matter of minutes, linking your accounts with suspicious services or through web pages of dubious reliability are surely a hoax. However, the first thing we want to recommend is that we be very careful not to make a mistake that we can pay, never better said, very expensive. With that said, let’s move on to the most effective ways to get free Pokemon.

Defend Pokémon Gyms

Taking for granted that there are Pokémon Gyms in your neighborhood, the main objective we recommend is that you manage to defend that Gym as long as possible. First for the satisfaction of getting the golden emblem of that place; second, because for every minute and hour we add Pokécoins to our wallet. Obviously, the first thing is to identify a Gym, defeat it and, when it turns the color of our team, put a Pokémon with good health and defense points so that it lasts as long as possible. Sooner or later they will defeat him, it is inevitable; Although if we are close to the Gym we can give Berries to recover PS.

In any case, the rule is as follows when defending Pokémon Gyms:

1 Pokécurrency for every 10 minutes

In total, 6 Pokécoins per hour

Now there is a limit of 50 Pokécoins per day in the best scenario. To guarantee these 50 daily Pokécoins, it is best that we defend as many gyms as possible at the same time, so that the sum of each one gives that desired total.

What do we recommend investing the coins in? Honestly, in the item bag space (200 Pokécoins per increase) and the Pokémon storage (200 Pokécoins per increase).



