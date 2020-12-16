Pokémon GO | How to get Celebi Shiny: all tasks

On the occasion of the movie ‘Pokémon. The Secrets of the Jungle ‘, start this event to get Celebi in her Shiny form. All the details.

Pokémon GO wants to say goodbye to 2020 with more events than ever. The fifth Christmas of the Niantic title is translated into activities and, as we anticipated at the beginning of December, we would have an event dedicated to the Pokémon movie. The secrets of the jungle, which in Japan is titled Pokémon Coco, and whose premiere will take place in Europe already in the year 2021. The main attraction of the event is that we can get Celebi shiny / variocolor, who has a prominent role in this feature film, by completing the free special investigation A Shiny Distraction.

Dates and details of the ‘Pokémon. The secrets of the jungle ’

From this December 14 and until next Monday, December 21 at 10:00 p.m. local time, Pikachu Explorer will appear in the wild and in raids, among other related only until this Thursday, December 17 at 10:00 p.m. local time. Hoothoot, Nuzleaf, Drilbur, Cottonee, Dwebble and many more are appearing more frequently in the wild. For their part, Lickitung, Mawile, Flygon, Rufflet, and more are showing off in raids. Igglybuff, Smoochum, Elekid, Magby, Bonsly and Rufflet hatch from the 5km Eggs and if we’re lucky, we can get Shiny Rufflet!

In turn, we will see Jessie and James, from Team GO Rocket, roaming around with their balloon. Without further ado, we tell you the four phases of the special investigation of ‘Pokémon. The secrets of the jungle ‘to get the meeting with Celebi in her shiny / variocolor form.



