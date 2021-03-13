Pokémon GO: how to get Beldum and evolve it to Metang

Incense Day dedicated to Psychic and Steel-type Pokémon begins for a limited time. We tell you how to evolve Metang and Metagross.

The Pokémon GO Incense Day event is here. After starting the Season of Legends in the game, which incorporates new features such as the arrival of Landorus, Thundurus and Tornadus to the raids, we have a special event only this Sunday, March 14 with which we can get special Beldum: they will learn their exclusive move from Community Days if we evolve it to Metagross during the event.

How to evolve Metagross with Meteor Fist during Incense Day

The first thing to make clear is that Beldum Incense Day takes place this Sunday, March 14, 2021 from 11:00 to 17:00; Every hour the wild Pokémon that we will encounter will change (odd hours Psychic; even hours Steel), although Beldum will not stop being present at any time. From there, the Beldum that can come out in the wild can be shiny / variocolor; especially attracted if we activate an incense.

We highly recommend using incense during those hours, however. During Incense Day we can buy an exclusive batch of the event with an Incense for only 1 Pokécoin.

To evolve our Beldum to Metang, just give it 25 candies; If we do it between 11:00 and 17:00 this Sunday, March 14, the final Metagross will learn Meteor Punch, a powerful Steel-type move that only Metagross and Clefable can learn. It has a base damage of 100 and 38.5 DPS. It’s a great move, we recommend it for raids, gyms, and PVP; especially effective against Rock, Ice and Fairy.

Beldum -> 25 candies -> Metang -> 100 candies -> Metagross

Not only Beldum will be drawn to incense during this event. In the Psychic-type hours we will see Natu, Girafarig, Meditite and Baltoy more frequently; also Munna in shiny / variocolor form. In the Steel-type hours, the highlights will be Diglett from Alola, Magnemite, Aron and Bronzor; even Shieldon in shiny / shiny form.