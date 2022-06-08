Pokemon GO: How to get and develop Tyrunt

The extremely popular Pokemon GO mobile game is constantly evolving, no more than in the last couple of years, when the game had to face a global pandemic, because of which many stayed at home. While developer Niantic has managed to overcome the difficulties of people not getting out and walking, Pokemon GO also continues to add new content to encourage players to keep logging in day after day.

New seasonal quests are constantly appearing, the most recent of which are dedicated to the Pokemon Sun and Moon region in Alola. At this stage, Pokemon GO has added all sorts of new creatures to the game, including the starting Pokemon and even the keepers of the island of Tapu Coco, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu and Tapu Fini. As the Alola season comes to an end on June 1, players have started the GO season, which features new spawns for specific biomes and a host of upcoming events.

The first of these special Pokemon GO events is Adventure Week 2022, which is currently active until June 12. The game also offers several bonuses, such as double experience for PokeStops rotation and temporary research quests, and also introduces the 6th generation Pokemon, Tyrunt and Amaura. Here’s everything Pokemon GO players need to know about Rock Dragon, Tyrunt.

How to catch a Tyrant

During Adventure Week 2022, Tyrunt will be widely available, giving players the best chance to catch Pokemon. It is very likely that the frequency of Pokemon GO will decrease significantly as soon as the Adventure Week comes to an end, so players should definitely get one of them before June 12. Fortunately, there are several ways to do this:

Spawning — During Adventure Week, the Tyrant will appear more often in the wild at certain times, for example, on the Day of the Ultrablocking Research from 11:00 to 15:00 on June 12. Field Research — Some research tasks active during Adventure Week 2022 will include a Tyrant as a reward. . This includes “Walking 5 km” and “Spinning 25 pokestops or gyms”. Eggs — From 7-kilometer eggs collected during Adventure Week 2022, a Tyrunt can hatch. Please note that hatching 7-kilometer eggs collected before June 7 are not counted, they must be collected/earned in the period from June 7 to June 12. Reward for the test. During Adventure Week 2022, players will have to complete a number of new challenges. To meet with Tyrunt, players must complete the task “Spin 50 PokeStops or Gyms”.

Ultimately, the surest way to earn Tyrunt is to hold Ultra Unlock Research Day on June 12. Field research and hatching eggs do not guarantee encounters with Tyrunt, as players can find Amaura instead. While the “Spin 50 PokeStops or Gyms” challenge does offer a guaranteed encounter with Tyrunt, many players will probably need some time to overcome the requirements, especially those in more rural areas where there aren’t tons of PokeStops or Gyms.

How to Turn a Tyrunt into a Tyrantrum

After the capture of the Tyrant, it’s time to work on its more powerful and developed version called the Tyrant. In this case, players will need to accumulate 50 Tyrunt candies to start the evolution. Players must use Pinap Berries to double the amount of candy earned when trying to catch Tyrunt using any spare Rare Candies, or set Tyrunt as a Pokemon buddy so that he can accumulate additional Candy after passing a given distance.

It is also worth noting that the evolution of Tyrunt can only be done during the day. Also, for those who are curious, Tyrunt and Tyrantrum don’t have brilliant options in Pokemon GO at the moment.

Pokemon GO is available on Android and iOS devices.