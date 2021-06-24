Pokémon GO: How To Find And Capture Ditto

Pokémon GO: The DNA Pokémon of the first generation is one of the most peculiar of the Niantic app on iOS and Android. We tell you how to get it today. Pokémon GO faces one of its tightest summers in memory. With Pokémon GO Fest 2021 just around the corner and July’s Community Day equally defined, we also have new research from Team GO Rocket to take on Giovanni. What does not change is that many Trainers continue to wonder how to get Ditto, one of the most particular creatures in the history of the saga, which can be reproduced in a multitude of Pokémon.

Given his ability to transform into other species in the Pokédex, finding Ditto in the game is not exactly easy because he is always transformed; that is, we will never initially see him as Ditto but rather as one of the Pokémon he is capable of imitating. Luckily, now its appearance rate is slightly higher than years ago, but if we do not know what species it transforms into, we cannot anticipate its possible encounter.

What Pokémon can be Ditto currently (2021)?

It should be said that the list that we will leave you below responds to the current date, summer 2021, so in a few months – or whenever the rotation occurs – we will update the article so that it is always up to date. In this way, you may encounter a Gulpin, a Whismur or a Numel and when you capture it, you will see that it turns into Ditto.

It is important to always keep the following names in mind so as not to go unnoticed, what if a Ditto is actually hiding? Right now (2021), there are 11 Pokémon that can really be a Ditto:

Hoothoot

Stop

Hoppip

Ledyba

Spinarak

Remoraid

Whismur

Gulpin

Numel

Bidoof

Foongus

Some frequent doubts are if Ditto can appear in eggs. The answer is no, we cannot get this creature through hatching from an egg, it cannot be raised.