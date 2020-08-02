Pokémon GO: how to earn 4,000,000 experience points

We explain all the methods to gain experience playing in the most effective ways possible. Also additional cheats and bonuses.

One of the biggest challenges for any Pokémon GO player is getting to be level 40; that is, the highest possible level. For this you need to gain experience points and, after four years playing the title and after having achieved that status in the Niantic video game, we are going to give you some tips to level up faster by gaining experience in an optimized way.

Because we must know how to take advantage of the resources that the game gives us to make us add more and more XP every day until we reach 20,000,000 experience points. This does not mean that this is the maximum; We can continue to earn millions and millions of XP, but that is the number necessary to be Level 40.

Gain experience through friendship: 4,000,000 XP with Peerless Friendship

Let’s not fool ourselves: having a list of friends with whom to exchange gifts is a guarantee of success. The implementation of friendship in different degrees is one of the greatest reasons for joy that Pokémon GO has given us in recent times, so we recommend taking note of the following advice if you want to take advantage of the following bonus adequately and effectively.

Peerless Friendship is our goal, which requires 90 days of friendship (90 days of exchanging gifts with that person). It takes? Yes, but constancy has its reward. Talk to 10 friends, for example (there are plenty of Telegram groups and similar channels in case you don’t have close friends who play Pokémon GO), remember to exchange gifts every day during those three months, following each step and, when you get to the day 30 – the one that will activate the degree of Ultra Friendship – first activate a Lucky Egg, which provides a x2 experience. In this way, we will not take 50,000 XP but 100,000 hit experience points. If we do it with the ten friends the same day, 1,000,000 XP in a matter of minutes. Imagine if you are twenty people.

The next step will be to wait for those three months, when we are about to be Friendship Without Equal. The procedure is the same: we agree with a group, preferably 20 because it is the maximum number of gifts that we can open each day. Mathematics does not fail: open the Lucky Egg (x2 of experience) and open the 20 gifts that will make you advance to the maximum degree of friendship. Under normal conditions, we would speak of 2,000,000 XP (100,000 x 20 people); but if we activate the Lucky Egg they will become 4,000,000 XP.

Send a Gift to a Friend: 200 PX.

Achieve Friendship rating: 1000 XP.

Achieve Good Friendship rating: 3000 XP.

Achieve Great Friendship rating: 10,000 XP.

Achieve Ultra Friendship rating: 50,000 XP.

Achieve degree of Unmatched Friendship: 100,000 XP.



