Pokémon GO: How to Defeat Regirock, Regice and Registeel; Best Counters

Pokémon GO: The Legendary Titans of the Hoenn region are returning to raids in Pokémon GO for a limited time. Better opponents to defeat them.The Pokémon GO Discovery Season starts this Tuesday, June 1 at 10:00 local time and ends next Wednesday, September 1 at 10:00 local time. One of the great novelties of the game for this quarter is that in the next two weeks we will have three familiar faces in the raids, the Legendary Titans: Regirock, Regice and Registeel, whom we will see in the level five raids until the next 17 of June at 10:00 local time. We tell you in this guide how to defeat them and who are their best opponents.

Regirock, Regice and Registeel statistics and details

We start with Regirock. The Rock-type Pokémon from the trio of Legendary Titans has 42,768 combat points in the raid; it is advisable to go to the confrontation with six people. His Electrocannon movements, of Electric type, or True Wave, of Fighting type, can be a headache. He has 179 ATK, 309 DEF and 190 resistance. We will use a tactic based on movements such as Fighting, Steel, Earth, Grass or Water, to which it is weak x4.

Let’s go with Regice. Hoenn’s Trio of Titans Ice-type creature has 179 ATK, 309 DEF, and 190 toughness. We are facing a real tank with 42,768 combat points in the raid, so it is best to go to the raid with at least six people. His most fearsome moves are Earthquake, Right Wave, and Blizzard; Any of the three are spectacular charged moves that can knock us out in a couple of hits. We have to attack him with Fight, Fire, Rock or Steel.

When it comes to Steel-type Registeel, he’s much easier to beat; with five people we can finish the raid on time by having 33,516 combat points in the raid. Keep in mind that his base stats are 143 ATK, 285 DEF, and 190 resistance. The problem comes with Hyper Beam, a move with 150 attack points. It is best to attack him with Fire and Fight, to which he is weak x4, as well as the Earth-type movements.

Best opponents to defeat Regirock

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Punch

Conkeldurr with Counter Attack and Dynamic Punch

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Lucario with Counterattack and Aural Sphere

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Live Earth

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Best opponents to defeat Regice

Blaziken with Counterattack and Fiery Ring

Moltres with Twist Fire and Suffocation

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Punch

Reshiram with Fiery Fang and Suffocation

Conkeldurr with Counter Attack and Dynamic Punch

Chandelure with Twist Fire and Suffocation

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Best opponents to defeat Registeel

Chandelure with Twist Fire and Suffocation

Reshiram with Fiery Fang and Suffocation

Darmanitan with Fiery Fang and Suffocation

Conkeldurr with Counter Attack and Dynamic Punch

Lucario with Counterattack and Aural Sphere

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Mega Charizard X / Y with Fire Spin and Fire Ring