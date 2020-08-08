Pokémon GO: How to Catch Shiny Magikarp

Were you looking forward to Pokémon GO Community Day? Here is a guide so you can catch Shiny Magikarp

In case you’re still not recovering from Pokémon GO Fest 2020, it’s time for another new Pokémon GO Community Day. For August 2020 the star of the show is Magikarp, the humble fish character that many see as “completely useless.” But it’s not useless, of course, especially with the best chances of catching a shine.

If you haven’t been able to get enough candy to turn him into the useful and majestic Gyarados, this is a great day for you. To help you, here’s a guide for Pokémon GO Community Day, including how to catch the shiny Magikarp.

Magikarp Community Day

Magikarp Community Day will take place within Pokémon GO on Saturday, August 8, starting at 11 a.m. M., Local time.

These events used to only last a couple of hours, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced Niantic to make many changes. One of these is the extended Community Day hours, so you can play until 5 p.m. to enjoy more Magikarp and enjoy other benefits.

Magikarp Community Day news

As in previous Community Days, a lot happens during this special time. The main draw for many will be the increased Magikarp spawn and glow rate, but jump ahead if that’s all you care about.

There are also tons of special research to enjoy, including a paid mission called Making a Splash. Is it worth buying? The main reward seems to be a bunch of Magikarp candies. Considering that you need 400 of them to develop a single Gyarados, then if that’s important to you, it probably is. Along with this, the incense activated during the event will last three hours and catching Pokémon will give you 3 times the usual stardust. Benefits so great that you probably want to take advantage of. But what about the grand prize?

How to catch Shiny Magikarp

Each Community Day seems to come down to the special shiny Pokémon on offer. While you are not guaranteed a shiny Magikarp during the event, if you play long enough you can rest quite easily. The key is to simply find as many Magikarp as you can during the six hour event. Frankincense will likely be the key here, thanks to the longer uptime and higher generation rate since the pandemic began. Make sure you have two incense ready to activate during Community Day if you want that shiny Magikarp.

Once you have the incense active, it’s really a matter of checking every Magikarp that is generated (you also get extra brilliant opportunities with the Making a Splash ticket). Tap to find them and see if they are brilliant. If not, and you don’t need any more Magikarp candy, you can backtrack to save time.

If you’re not sure which one you’ve marked this way, just see if they’ve turned to look at your character. If so, you’ve already marked them. Beyond that, your only real chance to catch a shiny Magikarp is to focus on special research. Hit Poké Stops if you can do it safely and complete any that reward an encounter. If it’s Magikarp, there’s a decent chance it will shine. Once you have a shiny Magikarp, you may want to evolve it to shiny Gyarados, because there are some special things in there too.

Special move

If you have a shiny (or non-shiny) Magikarp, 400 candies, and you want to turn them into Gyarados, you can do so during the event or two hours later to get a special charge attack.

Any Gyarados evolved during these hours will have Aqua Tail, a unique water attack that they cannot normally learn otherwise. It is not especially useful in raids or other circumstances, although PvP fighters always like to have surprises for their enemies. In the end, it feels more like a trophy than anything else, but you can always transform it into something else. You cannot get Aqua Tail back in any other way, until a special event brings it back.

That’s a guide for Pokémon GO Community Day, accompanied by tips on how to catch the shiny Magikarp.



