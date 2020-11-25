Pokémon GO | how to beat Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf

The Lake Trio from the Sinnoh Region is coming to Pokémon GO for a limited time; We review their best opponents to beat them in the raids.

The well-known and remembered Lake Trio from the Sinnoh region has arrived for a limited time in Pokémon GO. Niantic title players on iOS and Android can already find these Legendary Pokémon in level 5 raids depending on the region they are in, so let’s review our guide with the best opponents to defeat them.

Date and times: how long can we find Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf in Pokémon GO?

Let’s start with the dates. Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf will be available in level 5 raids from this Tuesday, November 24 from 22:00 (CET) until Monday, November 30 at 22:00 (CET), at which time the corresponding rotation. During this period, we will also see Pokémon related to lakes, willpower and emotions more frequently in raids of level 1 and 3.

Mesprit: Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.

Uxie: Asia Pacific.

Azelf: the Americas and Greenland.

Pokémon GO | Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf

Best opponents for Azelf in Pokémon GO

With Azelf, we are facing a Psychic-type Pokémon with 270 in attack, 151 in defense and 181 in resistance; It should not present much difficulty if we go to the raid with good attackers, but you have to be very careful with your attack statistics, especially if you use Flare in the charged attack. At level 40, her 100% form has 3210 CP in single capture combat; during the raid she has 44,972 PCs. These are her best opponents:

Chandelure with Misfortune and Shadow Ball

Hydreigon with Bite and Shadow Pulse

Tyranitar with Bite and Shred

Mewtwo with Psychocut and Shadow Ball

Gengar with Lick (or Umbrian Claw) and Shadow Ball

Darkrai with Scream and Dark Pulse

Deoxys forms an attack with Noxious Puja and Shadow Pulse

Best opponents for Mesprit in Pokémon GO

The case of Mesprit, which is the one that corresponds to us in Europe, is much simpler than Azelf given its statistics. In Pokémon GO we are going to see it with 41,887 PC in the raid both on our continent and in the Middle East, Africa and India. His 100 IVs form at level 40 has 3058 CP during single combat and maintains the Psychic type of his companions in the Lake Trio. Now, watch out for Blizzard, his most fearsome attack in the Charge combo.

Tyranitar with Bite and Shred

Mewtwo with Psychocut and Shadow Ball

Darkrai with Scream and Dark Pulse / Shadow Ball

Chandelure with Misfortune and Shadow Ball

Weavile with Scream and Suco Play

Gengar with Umbrian Claw and Shadow Ball

Best opponents for Uxie in Pokémon GO

We finish with Uxie, another extraordinary Pokémon thanks to a defense of no less than 270 points, 156 in attack and 181 in resistance. Ending him depends on whether we are enough people; we recommend a minimum of six people. In his raid form he has 35,356 CP, but thanks to his defense it is more difficult to finish him in time. From his attacks we have to consider the use of Thunder (Electric) and Premonition. If it touches us quickly we will have been very lucky. Those are his most recommendable opponents.

Darkrai with Scream and Dark Pulse / Shadow Ball

Weavile with Scream and Suco Play

Mewtwo with Psychocut and Shadow Ball

Hydreigon with Bite and Shred

Mega Beedrill with Sting and Scissors X

Giratina Origin Form with Umbrian Claw and Shadow Ball



