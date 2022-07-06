Pokémon Go: How to Beat Team Rocket Sierra (July 2022)

In Pokémon GO, players will meet Sierra, the leader of Team GO Rocket. Sierra, along with the other leaders, Cliff and Arlo, must be defeated if players hope to challenge Team GO Rocket boss Giovanni and his legendary Shadow Pokemon. Team GO Rocket members often change their Pokemon teams so that players return, and as of July 2022, Sierra has a roster that includes Psychic and Steel types.

To find Sierra, players must first complete their Rocket Radar by defeating six Team Rocket grunts that guard some pokestops. Once players complete and equip their Rocket Radar, Team Rocket leaders in Pokémon GO will start appearing in Pokéstops and on balloons that fly overhead. Players will need to defeat three leaders and collect three pieces of super rocket radar if they hope to challenge Giovanni. Once players find Sierra, they will need to choose their team and prepare for a battle with her three Shadow Pokemon.

Link: All Pokémon GO events (July 2022)

Sierra will open a fight with a pokemon of the psychic type of Drauzi. Because of its type, Drowzee is vulnerable to Bug, Dark, and Ghost attacks. Accordingly, effective counteractions include Chandelure or Hoopa with Astonish or Hex and Shadow Ball movements, Weavile or Absolol with a set of Snarl and Foul Play movements and Galvantula with Fury Cutter and Bug Buzz movements. Players should not take Pokemon with them who know steel and fighting techniques, because Drowzee in Pokémon GO will resist them.

Pokémon GO: Sierra’s Second and Last Pokemon

Sierra will use Blaziken, Lapras or Sharpedo as a second Pokemon. Since they all have no common weaknesses, it can be difficult to prepare with an effective counteraction. Blaziken belongs to the Fighting-Fire type and is vulnerable to flying, ground, psychic and water attacks. Effective counterattacks for Blaziken are Alakazam or Mutu with a set of techniques “Confusion” and “Psystrake”, Moltres with “Wing Attack” and “Sky Attack” or Kyogre with “Waterfall” and “Hydraulic Pump”. Against a Water-Ice Monster, players should consider using electric, combat, grass and stone techniques. To counter Lapras, players must take Pokemon such as Lucario or Conceldurr with them using Counter and Dynamic Punch or Raikou and Zekrom in Pokémon Go with techniques such as Charge Beam and Wild Charge.

Players can also encounter a Water-Dark type Sharpedo, which is weak against Beetle attacks, Electric, Fairies, Combat and Grass Attacks. Sharpedo has no common weakness with Blaziken, but both Shapido and Lapras have a weakness for combat-type Pokemon. Accordingly, Pokemon such as Lucario or Conceldurr with counterattack and dynamic strike may be the best counteraction to the second phase of Sierra. In addition, Sharpedo is also weak against Yanmega with Bug Bite and Buzz or Roserade with Razor Leaf and Grass Knot.

Sierra’s third and final Pokemon will be the hardest to defeat, and players may encounter Houndum, Shitri, or Nidoquin. Houndum belongs to the type of Dark Fire and is weak to Combat, Earth, Water and Stone Pokemon. Players can still have their battle type from the second phase of combat, or use a water type like Kyogre in Pokémon GO with Waterfall and Hydro Pump, which is also effective against Blaziken and Nidoqueen. Meanwhile, Shiftry is Grass-Dark and weak to Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison attacks. Since Nidoqueen belongs to the Ground-Poison type, it is weak in relation to the Ground, Ice, Psychic and Water types. Accordingly, a ground type such as Excadrill or Rhyperior will be effective against both Nidoqueen, Blaziken, and Houndoom.