Pokemon GO: How to Beat Sierra (July 2022)

In July, Niantic again has big plans for the enemy Pokemon GO faction, known as Team GO Rocket. In fact, the infamous team leader Giovanni is back again, bringing with him Shadow Latios, who players can potentially capture once they not only find him, but also kill him.

Along with Giovanni’s return, Pokemon GO players will have a new Special Research quest line that will provide Super ROcket Radar. However, before this step can be completed, Pokemon GO players will need to defeat the trio of Cliff, Sierra and Arlo. This time their teams include the original starting Pokemon from the Kanto region. Unfortunately, this is actually not as easy as it seems, since each leader has his own powerful Pokemon.

As Team GO Rocket invades Pokemon GO starting July 9th, players will have the opportunity to get their hands on a new set of Pokemon dedicated to Niantic’s sixth anniversary. A new line of special research quests will be available until September. Players will have to fight Cliff, Arlo and Sierra before they get a chance to fight Giovanni. Here’s what players should expect when fighting Sierra, and how to counter her.

Sierra’s First Pokemon

In July 2022, all Team GO Rocket leaders use the original Kanto starters to start the battle. For Sierra, she brings Shadow Squirtle, an aquatic type that really shouldn’t be too hard to beat.

To counter her first Pokemon, players must take herbal or electric techniques with them. The best options (although not the only possible ones) are as follows:

Decidueye with a quick Razor Leaf attack and Return for the Charged Attack. Electivire with a fast Thunder Shock attack and Wild Charge for a charged attack. Raiko with a quick Volt Switch attack and Wild CHarge for a charged attack. Zapdos with Thunder Shock fast attack and Thunderbolt for charged attack. Torterra with a quick attack Razor Leaf and Solar Beam for a charged attack. Zekrom with a fast Charge Beam attack and Wild Charge for a charged attack. Zarude with a quick Vine Whip attack and Power Whip for a charged attack.

Sierra’s Second Pokemon

As expected, Sierra’s second Pokemon can be one of three different options. In July 2022, players could see Blasiken, Blastoz or Lapras. Here’s how to handle all three.

Blaziken

The flaming chicken is a double type: fight and fire. Thus, players will want to use flying, land, water and psychic movements, while avoiding steel, fire, grass, ice, dark and beetle.

Mewtwo with a quick attack of Confusion/Psycho Cut and Psystrike for a charged attack. Samurott with fast attack Fury Cutter and Hydro Cannon for charged attack. Blastoise with Water Gun fast attack and Hydro Cannon for charged attack. Hoopa (Unbound) with a quick Confusion attack and Psychic for a charged attack. Swampert with a quick Mud Shot attack and Hydro Cannon for a charged attack. Gardevoir with fast Charge Beam attack and Synchronoise for charged attack.

Blastosis

The latest evolution of the Squirtle is the Blastose, which remains a purely aquatic type, so if players receive it as a second opponent, they will be able to continue using the same Pokemon to the fullest. Grass and electric movements remain the best way to move forward while continuing to avoid Steel, Fire, Water and Ice.

Xurkitree with fast Thunder Shock attack and Discharge for charged attack. Electivire with a fast Thunder Shock attack and Wild Charge for a charged attack. Raiko with a quick Volt Switch attack and Wild CHarge for a charged attack. Zapdos with Thunder Shock fast attack and Thunderbolt for charged attack. Torterra with a quick attack Razor Leaf and Solar Beam for a charged attack. Zekrom with a fast Charge Beam attack and Wild Charge for a charged attack. Zarude with a quick Vine Whip attack and Power Whip for a charged attack.

Lapras

Sierra’s main Pokemon is Lapras, a double type of water and ice, which is also very tenacious and can cause a lot of problems for those who are not prepared. To counter this Pokemon, players will need combat, stone, grass, or electric moves, although considering it’s an ice type, grass Pokemon really isn’t the best option.

Raiko with a quick Volt Switch attack and Wild CHarge for a charged attack. Hariyama with a fast counterattack and dynamic strike for a charged attack. Zapdos with Thunder Shock fast attack and Thunderbolt for charged attack. A Terraquion with a quick Smack Down attack and a Sacred Sword for a charged attack. Zekrom with a fast Charge Beam attack and Wild Charge for a charged attack. Lucario with a quick counterattack and an aura sphere for a charged attack. Venusaurus with a quick Vine Whip attack and Frenzy Plant for a charged attack.

Sierra’s Third Pokemon

The third fight will also be against one of the three possible options. In July 2022, players can fight Drapion, Houndum or Nidokuin.