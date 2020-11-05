Pokémon GO: how to beat Lugia in raids; best counters

The Legendary protagonist of Pokémon Silver and owner of the deep sea returns temporarily on the occasion of Animation Week.

Lugia is back at Tier 5 Raids in Pokémon GO. On the occasion of the new event of ‘Animation Week’, the much loved legendary, protagonist of Pokémon Silver, Pokémon XD and the Pokémon movie 2: The Power of One, returns only for a few days this month of November to celebrate his impact on the series and animated films of this license.

Lugia in Pokémon GO Raids – Date and details

The first thing we must specify are the dates. Lugia’s appearance in Pokémon GO will take place this Thursday, November 5 at 9:00 p.m. (CET), while his farewell will be on Monday, November 16, at 9:00 p.m. (CET). The main novelty this time is that it arrives with Aerochorro, so we cannot miss the opportunity to add it to our team if we want to have it with this movement.

We recommend, above all, to take into account the mobility restrictions decreed in your city, including the social safety distance, since currently it is still possible to participate in the raids of the game from home thanks to the Remote Raid Passes.

The Lugia that we will see will be an equally imposing creature as always, of the Flying / Psychic type with 193 ATK, 310 DEF and 235 resistance. Hold it all, with 45,925 CP in the raid. We recommend going with about six people so as not to have difficulty, because with four it is very complicated (always speaking of coaches at level 40). In the confrontation we can see it with attacks such as Dragon Tail and Paranormal, while in the charged ones you have to be careful if it plays with Hydropump. For those who are interested, the 100% IVs version will be identified thanks to its 2115 PCs or 2645 PCs with favorable weather.

Best opponents for Lugia in Pokémon GO

Zekrom with Charge Lightning and Cruel Volt

Giratina with Umbrian Claw and Shadow Ball

Electivire with Thunder Shock and Cruel Volt

Magnezone with Spark and Cruel Volt

Weavile with Scream and Avalanche

Rhyperior with Anti-Aircraft and Rockbreaker

Raikou with Thunder Shock and Cruel Volt

Darkrai with Scream and Dark Pulse

We remind you that this November we will have two Community Days, while the list of Eggs of 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 km is now available for your consultation along with all the research, rewards and shiny from November.



