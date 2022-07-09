Pokemon GO: How to Beat Cliff (July 2022)

How to defeat the first Pokemon Cliff How to defeat the second Pokemon Cliff How to defeat the third Pokemon Cliff

The latest season of Pokemon GO is in full swing, bringing a constant stream of new events, challenges and changes to the genre-defining ARPG from Niantic. GO Season is a celebration of the game, and there is no better way to do that than to fight and defeat one of the leaders of Team GO Rocket, getting a chance to get one of the mighty shadow Pokemon Pokemon GO.

One of the coolest leaders of Team GO Rocket is Cliff, also known as the “Big Bully”. In July 2022, Cliff’s team is dealing with electric, stone and water Pokemon with several common weaknesses. However, players who lead the right team should be able to claim victory and earn a Shadow Pokemon as a reward.

How to defeat the first Pokemon Cliff

Like his boss Giovanni and the other Team GO Rocket leaders, Cliff will always start every battle with the same Pokemon. This month it’s Cubone, a pure Earth-type Pokemon. As a terrestrial type, Kubon is weak only to grass, ice and water, resistant to poison and stone, and immune to electricity.

Counters

Zarude – Vine Whip/Power Whip Kingler – Bubble/Crabhammer Kyogre – Waterfall/Surf Mamoswine – Powder Snow/Avalanche Darmanitan – Ice Fang/Avalanche

How to defeat the second Pokemon Cliff

Cliff’s second Pokemon will be Electivire, Luxray or Omastar. These three Pokemon have a common weakness for ground movements, which makes Ground-type Pokemon the best choice to confront them.

electivair

Being a pure electric type, the Electivair is weak only to ground Pokemon. It is also resistant to electricity, flight and steel.

Counters

Riperior – Mud Shot/Earthquake Swamp – Mud Shot/Earthquake Groudon – Mud Shot/Earthquake Garchomp – Mud Shot/Earthquake Landorus – Mud Shot/Earth Energy

Luxray

Luxray is also a purely electric type and has the same strengths and weaknesses as Electivire.

Counters

Riperior – Mud Shot/Earthquake Swamp – Mud Shot/Earthquake Groudon – Mud Shot/Earthquake Garchomp – Mud Shot/Earthquake Landorus – Mud Shot/Earth Energy

Omastar

Omastar is a stone/water type Pokemon. Fortunately, this means that it is still weak for ground movements, as well as electric, combat and grass. It is resistant to fire, flight, ice, normal and poison.

Counters

Zarude – Vine Whip/Power Whip Sceptile – Bullet Seed/Leaf Blade Rhyperior – Mud Slap/Earthquake Groudon – Mud Shot/Earthquake Torterra – Razor Leaf/Frenzy Plant

How to defeat the third Pokemon Cliff

Cliff’s third and final Pokemon can be Swampert, Charizard, or Tyranitar. Unfortunately, all three of these are different types and, therefore, have no common drawbacks. Although this complicates the choice of counter, players must use their previous choices to determine their final choice.

Swampert

As a water/land type, Swampert is weak only to grass movements. It is also resistant to poison, stone, steel and fire and is completely immune to electricity.

Counters

Zarude – Vine Whip/Power Whip Tangrowth – Vine Whip/Power Whip Bellossom Seed-bullet/Leaf Torterra – Razor Leaf/Frenzy Plant Lifeon – Razor Leaf/Leaf Blade

Charizard

Charizard, beloved by Pokemon fans, is of the Fiery type/It is flying and therefore weak to electric, stone and water movements. It is resistant to insects, fairies, fighting, fire, grass, earth and steel.

Counters

Rampardos – Smack Down/Rock Slide Tyranitar – Smack Down/Stone Edge Kyogre – Waterfall/Surf Regirock – Rock Throw/Stone Edge Rhyperior – Smack Down/Rock Wrecker

Tiranitar

As a Stone/Dark type Pokemon, Tyrannitar has a lot of weaknesses, including Beetle, Fairy, Combat, Grass, Earth, Steel and Water. Unfortunately, he also has resistance to Normal, Flight, Poison, Ghost, Fire and Darkness, as well as complete immunity to the Psychic.

Counters

Blaziken – Counter/Focus Blast Kyogre – Waterfall/Surf Lucario – Counter/Aura Sphere Macchamp – Counter/Dynamic Punch Conkeldurr – Counter/Dynamic Punch

Pokemon GO is now available on mobile devices.