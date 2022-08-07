Pokemon GO: How to Beat Cliff (August 2022)

Dedicated Pokemon GO players have no rest, and even though the July event marathon is over, there are plenty of holidays and activities for coaches to run during the event window in August 2022. As the Go season prepares for its conclusion, the coaches have about three more full weeks to enjoy this month’s events, bonuses, spawns and Team GO Rocket.

As always, finding time and fighting with Team GO Rocket is a great way for Pokemon GO trainers to earn a few meetings with valuable Shadow Pokemon. Sometimes it can be useful for quests or tasks, but it can also be valuable for creating a universal collection. This usually means challenging all Team GO Rocket leaders, including Cliff.

Cliff is presenting a pretty familiar lineup this month, so coaches who have been battling the boss in recent weeks will find that some of the same counter-strategies make a big difference. Before entering the battle, take the time to study these counters for each of the possible contenders and spend all the resources (including elite TM) necessary to prepare them for an epic battle….

Cliff ‘s composition for August 2022

Bulbasaurus Crobat, Venusaurus or Omastar Tyrannitar, Swampert or Torterra

Bulbasaurus Counters

As usual, Cliff likes to fight with Bulbasaurus. This familiar Gen 1 starter will be weak against fire, psychic, ice and flying types. This should give the players more flexibility in choosing their counter squad.

Darmanitan – Incineration/Overheating Mutu – Confusion/Psychic Strike Blaziken – Fiery Spin/Explosive gorenje Moltres – Fiery rotation/Heavenly Attack Espeon – Confusion/Mentality

Krobat Counters

A crobat is a flying/venomous type, which means that trainers will be more lucky if they stick to electric, ice, psychic and stone type counters.

Mewtwo – Confusion/Psystrike Exeggutor – Extrasensory/Psychic Glaceon – Ice Shard/Ice Blast Zapdos – Thunder Shock/Thunder Bolt Raikou – Thunder Shock/Wild Charge

Venusaurus Counters

The final evolution of the Bulbasaur may also appear in the second Cliff slot. When this happens, remember the same weaknesses: Fiery, Icy, Psychic and Flying.

Darmanitan – Incineration/Overheating Mutu – Confusion/Psychic Strike Blaziken – Fiery Spin/Explosive gorenje Moltres – Fiery rotation/Heavenly Attack Espeon – Confusion/Mentality

Omastar counters

This Type of Stone/Water can confuse players who have built a list around Poison-type chips. If an Omastar appears, trainers will need a ground, electric, combat, or grass type to properly counter it.

Zarude – Vine Whip/Power Whip Sceptile – Bullet Seed/Leaf Blade Rhyperior – Mud Slap/Earthquake Groudon – Mud Shot/Earthquake Torterra – Razor Leaf/Frenzy Plant

Tiranitar Counters

Tyranitar has been a popular Pokemon GO metagame since the very first days of the mobile AR Battle Raid scene, so many trainers have a lot of experience fighting this type of Rock/Dark. The best strategy is to stick to the types of insects, fairies, fights, grass, earth, steel or water.

Blaziken – Counter/Focus Blast Kyogre – Waterfall/Surf Lucario – Counter/Aura Sphere Macchamp – Counter/Dynamic Punch Conkeldurr – Counter/Dynamic Punch

Swampert Counters

It gets even harder when Swampert shows up. The only real weakness of Swampert, as a water/earth type Pokemon, is grass movements.

Zarude – Vine Whip/Power Whip Tangrowth – Vine Whip/Power Whip Bellossom Seed-bullet/Leaf Torterra – Razor Leaf/Frenzy Plant Lifeon – Razor Leaf/Leaf Blade

Torterra Counters

As a grass/earth type, Torterra has a number of drawbacks that players can rely on. This compound makes it weak in relation to ice, insects, fire and flying types.

Mamoswine – Powdery snow/Avalanche

Jinx – Icy Breath/Icy Blow Glasseon Icy Breath/Icy Wind Lapras – Icy Breath/Icy Ray Mutu – Confusion/Icy Ray

That should be pretty much all the trainers need to prepare for a fight against Cliff in August 2022. The fight can be quite difficult to plan due to the random element of the second and third line-up slots, but players may have to consider their first attempt as a learning opportunity and then immediately re-engage with a better-tuned counter line-up in place.

Be sure to come back in the coming days to find out more news, updates and Pokemon GO strategy guides.

Pokemon GO is now available on mobile devices.