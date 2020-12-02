Pokémon GO: how to beat and capture Kyurem in raids

Both Kyurem and Mega Abomasnow arrive in Pokémon GO this December. Everything to defeat the legendary of the Unova region.

After a month of November full of news, December lands on Pokémon GO with the aim of closing the best year in memory of this Niantic phenomenon, which begins its GO Beyond update to go one step further. The arrival of the Kalos Pokémon, level 50 and changes in the raids leave us Kyurem as the main protagonist of this week. The last member of the main trio of legendaries from the Unova region (Generation V) is here, so we are going to tell you everything we know about him as well as the best opponents to defeat him in the five-star raids.

When will Kyurem be on the raids?

Kyurem arrives at Pokémon GO’s five-star raids this Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. CEST and will depart on January 1, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. CET. Likewise, Mega-Abomasnow also goes through raids during this period; Stay tuned for the guide we’re preparing to defeat him.

What do we know about Kyurem in Pokémon GO

It is a very powerful creature, this is the first thing we must make clear, one of those that we recommend trying to defeat with at least five Trainers (43,478 PC). According to the data mining that we have been able to access, Kyurem arrives in Pokémon GO with 246 ATK, 170 DEF and a resistance of 245. The strategy is clear: very powerful attacks to inflict damage quickly. It is not the most complicated raid boss that we are going to find. At level 40 we will see it with 3575 PC in its 100% Full IVs form, so remember that figure. Of course, the base catch ratio is only 2%.

Otherwise, his quick attacks are Dragon Breath and Steel Wing. Nothing to fear around here. The problem will come with its main movements, with Dragon Claw and Ice Wind as less powerful options, but with Blizzard or Comet Draco if we have very bad luck. The latter has a base damage of 150 with 50 DPS. We have to be careful.



