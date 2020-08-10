Pokémon GO: how to beat and capture Deoxys in raids

On the occasion of the Week of the Enigma and in a very limited way, the legendary of the Hoenn region will be seen in the raids of level 5.

Deoxys is back in Pokémon GO and does so in a very limited way. During Engima Week only, the Legendary from the Hoenn region will appear in Tier 5 raids (you can find all the raid bosses for the month of August here).

Enigma Week will run from Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 PM CEST to Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 PM CEST; Those are the dates when we can see Deoxys in the raids, including the possibility of meeting his shiny / variocolor variant.

All about Deoxys in the Legendary Raids

As we said, the availability of Deoxys in raids is very limited: from August 7 to 14, but it is enough if we organize ourselves well with our friends. According to our calculations, four people at level 40 is enough to kill him but we recommend going with at least a good team. In normal form, his base stats are 345 aTQ, 115 DEF, and 137 stamina with 3160 CP at level 40.

But let’s go to the breakdown, what forms of Deoxys will be available? The short answer is that they will all be there, but the long answer is somewhat more complex. Let’s get to know each of them closely and the best opponents that we can use to defeat them in combat after the Raid. We remember that it is weak to Ghost, Sinister and Bug.

Deoxys Normal Form

Let’s start with the normal form, a Pokémon with 50,271 CP and statistics of 345 in Attack, 115 in Defense and 137 in health. His ability to use Zen Headbutt is the greatest of our concerns in fast attacks, although in charged attacks the worst thing is that he hits us with Hyperbeam. Their guarantee counters are, without a doubt, Giratina original form (Umbrian Claw and Shadow Ball), Mewtwo (Psychocut and Shadow Ball), Tyranitar (Bite and Shred) and, as a reserve exception, Gengar (Lick and Shadow Ball) Shadow). We know that having Giratina is not easy, but with a good Tyranitar in attack statistics we can solve more than a minute of combat if we have fog as weather.



