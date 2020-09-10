Pokémon GO: how it affects the game

The presence of the weather includes directly in Pokémon GO and the types that we can find in wild environments. We review all of them.

Pokémon GO bases the reality of its fictional world on geolocation, time of the place where we are and, to a lesser extent, also the weather. You may have noticed that when it is night in real life, in Niantic’s game for iOS and Android it is too; that when it rains, the normal thing is that if you open the app it is also raining. The weather, however, has certain effects in Pokémon GO, it is not a purely aesthetic aspect.

How to check the weather in Pokémon GO

Knowing the weather in your area of ​​Pokémon GO is very easy. Just open the app, tap on the sun icon in the upper right corner, and just take a look. For example, at the time of writing this article we see that it shows us Sunny weather, which means that there are several types of empowered Pokémon; they will come out more often in the wild and will be stronger. In this particular case, type Grass, Earth and Fire.

What types appear more and with greater force in each climate?

Finally, it is time to find out which types appear most frequently in each type of climate. Surely, due to the characteristics of the area where you live, you will show a lack or excess of some climates. In cities like Madrid, it rarely snows and it rarely rains; therefore, the most common is that we find a sunny climate, especially in summer.

Sunny: Plant, Earth and Fire

Partly Cloudy: Normal and Rocky

Overcast Sky: Fight, Poison and Fairy

Rainy: Bug, Electric and Water

Snow: Ice and Steel

Wind: Dragon, Psychic and Flying

Fog: Ghost and Sinister

Rainbow: is compatible with Rain, partially covered and sky covered; we do not know its effects.



