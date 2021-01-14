Pokémon GO – Hoenn Celebration Event: date

As with previous generations, the third generation will take center stage with an event of their own after the one dedicated to Sinnoh.

Niantic has detailed what the Hoenn Celebration Event will look like in Pokémon GO. On the occasion of the countdown event to the 25th anniversary of the saga (and therefore the Kanto region), all regions are being represented with their own activities. After the Sinnoh event, it’s time to learn all about the Hoenn event before the Pokémon GO: Kanto Tour.

Date, time and characteristics of the Hoenn Celebration Event

We start with the dates. The Hoenn Celebration Event will take place from Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM to Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM (local time). It will be then when, broadly speaking, the creatures of Hoenn (Generation III; the 135 from Treecko to Deoxys) will appear more frequently in the wild, Eggs and raids; but let’s go by parts.

Highest frequency in the wild: Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Taillow, Loudred, Nosepass, Aron, Meditite, Roselia, Carvanha, Numel, Baltoy and many more Pokémon. Aron may come out shiny.

When hatching 5 km Eggs: Skitty, Aron, Corphish, Lileep, Anorith, Bagon and Beldum.

Event-exclusive field research tasks with rewards like Stardust and encounters with Pokémon like Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Aron, Plusle, Minun, and Wailmer.

Pokemon in 1-star raids: Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Aron, and Bagon.

Pokémon in 3-star raids: Breloom, Mawile, Grumpig, Spinda, and Absol.

Pokémon in 5-star raids: Kyogre and Groudon.

Hoenn Dedicated Collection Challenge: Catch Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Nincada, Nosepass, Aron, Plusle, Minun, and Bagon to receive three Silver Pinia Berries, PX, and an Incense.