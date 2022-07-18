Pokémon GO: Herdier Raid Guide (Best Counters and Weaknesses)

Herdier returns to Pokémon GO Raids, appearing at the 3-star level. Fighting multiple Herdier raids is a good opportunity for players to encounter a brilliant character or collect enough candy to develop it. For high-level players, Herdje can become a quick single opportunity using battle-type Pokemon. Lower-level players may need to assemble a team of two or more people in order to be able to defeat Herdier. Herdier appears as part of the new July raids included in the new Pokémon GO fighting series. Being a regular type, Herdier gets a boost from the weather in partly cloudy conditions, which gives players the opportunity to catch him with a higher CP.

Herdieu is a purely normal type in Pokémon GO, which means that he has a weakness only for a fight that will be effective on him 2 times. The Herdier resists the Ghost’s movements by a factor of 1/2 x. Attracting any Pokemon to this raid, except ghostly Ones, will be effective, but the best way to ensure victory is a full team of fighting Pokemon. Herdier has access to a “Rough Game”, a “Fairy” type technique, which means that lower-level players need to watch out for a super effective technique against their battle-type Pokemon. If possible, a good strategy would be to attract Pokemon that have combat-type movements, but that are not combat-type themselves.

The best possible counteractions to Herdieu are legendary Pokemon with high CP or Pokemon that can mega-evolve into Pokémon GO. Mewtwo, Darkrai, Cobalion, Pheromosa and Mega Lopunny will easily cope with the raid, but many players may not have access to these types of Pokemon. There are more affordable Combat-type options.

The best Counter-Herdieu in Pokémon GO

Herdier’s Best Combat Counterattacks

Heracross | Fast Movement – Counterattack, Charged Movement – Melee Hariyama: Develops from Makuhita | Fast Move – Counter, Charged Move – Dynamic PunchBreloom: Evolves from Shroomish | Fast Move – Counter, Charged Move – Dynamic PunchInfernape: comes from Chimchar | High Speed – Stone Strike, Charged Move – Melee boiLucario: Evolves from Riolu | Fast Move — Counter, Charged Move — Aura SphereConkeldurr: Evolves from Timburr | Fast Move – Counter, Charged Move – Dynamic PunchChesnaught: Evolves from Chespin | Fast Move – Low Kick, Charged Move – SuperpowerMachamp in Pokémon GO: Evolves from Machop | Fast Move – Counter, Charged Move – Dynamic PunchPangoro: Comes from Pancham | Fast Move — Low Kick, Charged Move — Close combatirfetch’d: Evolves from Galarian Farfetch’d | Fast Move — Counterattack, Charged Move — Melee

The best counterattacks by Herdier Fighting techniques

Alakazam: Comes from Abra | Fast Move — Counter, Charged Move — Focus BlastUrsaring: Evolves from Teddiursa | Fast Move – Counter, Charged Move – Hyper BeamDonphan: Evolves from Phanpy | Fast Move – Counter, Charged Move – EarthquakeDarmanitan: Evolves from Darumaki | Fast Move — Fire Fang, Charged — Focus Blast

Herdier is also evolving from a Lillipup to a Stoutland with 100 candies. Winning raids can also help complete special research tasks in Pokémon GO.