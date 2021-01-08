Pokémon GO held a new Sinnoh event in January

We see all the Pokémon and rewards from the Sinnoh Collection challenge, which will arrive a week before Hoenn and Kanto’s Pokémon GO Tour.

The Pokémon GO Tour Kanto event is the first big date of 2021 for Niantic’s game. It will serve to kick off the year that commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon series and offers a unique opportunity to get hold of the original 150 Pokémon. It will take place next Saturday, January 20 and for Niantic it is such a special event that the developer has decided to liven up the wait by celebrating several previous tributes. If this week is being the tribute to the Unova region (check here for all the details, you are still on time), the next will be the Sinnoh tribute.

Pokémon GO: date and time of the tribute to Sinnoh

This new Pokémon GO event will begin on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. and will end on Sunday, January 17 at 8:00 p.m. (local time). From then on, and without giving us a moment of respite, the game will pay tribute to Hoenn and the details of the long-awaited Kanto Tour will be finalized. Here are some of the Sinnoh Tribute Features, Pokémon, and Rewards:

Most Frequently Appearing Wild Pokémon: Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Bidoof, Cranidos, Shieldon, Combee, Buizel, Drifloon, Glameow, Purugly, Hippopotas, Skorupi, and Snover. Hopefully even shiny Buizel.

Pokémon that hatch from 5 km eggs that hatch during those days: Kricketot, Budew, Cranidos, Shieldon, Bronzor, Bonsly, Hippopotas and Croagunk.

Event Exclusive Research Task Rewards: Stardust and encounters with Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Cranidos, Shieldon, and Buizel.