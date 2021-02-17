Pokémon GO has Fletchling for March Community Day

Community Day March in Pokémon GO will have Fletchling, which can be found more easily to be captured during the event. With the meeting scheduled for March 6 from 11am to 5pm, some advantages were announced for players who participate.

Whoever manages to evolve Fletchinder (Fletchling evolution) during the event or up to two hours later will get a Talonflame with the Incinerate ability. It will also be possible to capture the event’s Pokémon in the shiny version.

In addition, the game will feature a promotion selling a combo of 50 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, a Poffin and an elite MT of agile attack for 1280 Pokémoedas.

According to the post on the official website of the game, there is still a surprise for those who take pictures during Community Day. As a bonus, Niantic announces that experience points will be tripled and that incense activated during the period will last up to three hours.