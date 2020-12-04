Pokémon GO has event with Celebi Shiny reward

Pokémon GO players will have a busy December. In addition to the release of some sixth generation creatures on the last day 2, it was also announced that players will have a chance to get their hands on the Celebi Shiny version.

According to information released by Niantic, the action is part of the Secrets of the Jungle event, made to accompany the release of the film of the same name. To do this, just complete a special survey that will be available for a week from the 14th to have the brilliant version of the mythical creature as a reward.

It was also reported that Jessie and James will make a special return for this research that involves Celebi, and they will be the characters to guide him through the mission (something that is usually done by Professor Willow). During these days there will also be a series of small inclusions, all linked to the film.



