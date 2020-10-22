Pokémon GO – Halloween: guide to beat Darkrai in raids

The arrival of Halloween also brings back the dark Pokémon, Darkrai, which is seen in level 5 raids. Best opponents to defeat it.

Pokémon GO is going to celebrate Halloween in a big way. Niantic has a display of events prepared that includes costumes, special investigation tasks, the emergence of Mega Gengar and much more. But today we have come to talk about Darkrai, who returns the same as last year; one of the protagonists from this weekend in the raids of greater difficulty.

From Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 3:00 CEST until Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 3:00 CET, we can find it in level 5 raids (all current raid bosses here)

We remind you that there is still the possibility to play raids from home thanks to the remote raid passes. In Spain, many regions have decreed or are activating protocols for social distancing and confinement, so in these cases it is best to be responsible and take advantage of gambling options from home (incense, for example, with an extended coverage radius for wild species ).

Darkrai, emblem of darkness in Pokémon

Moving on to get to know a little more closely the Dark Pokémon, introduced to the Sinnoh region as singular (not legendary), it is the symbol of terror in the world of Game Freak pocket creatures. In Pokémon GO, at level 50 you can have a CP of 53,600 and some really interesting statistics: 237 ATK, 198 DEF and 172 Stamina. The figure that many of you want to know is his rank in the capture process, which ranges between 2671 and 3739 CP at level 40.

The confrontation is not too complex, really, but it requires as always concentration and good choices for the opponents, since if not the collective fight with him can be complicated a bit during these days. In its moveset we can find Scream and Shadow Ball or Feint and Shadow Ball; even with Dark Pulse or True Wave.



