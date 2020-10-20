Pokémon GO – Halloween Event: date, time

Niantic presents all the details of this Halloween celebration event, which will feature Yamask de Galar and a themed special investigation.

Niantic has released all the news of the expected Halloween event that they had been talking about for so long for Pokémon GO. As every year, the popular iOS and Android game will dress for the occasion (this time almost literally) by including new costumes for some creatures, a new Halloween-themed investigation and the first-time appearance of Yamask de Galar in the Title; even Spiritomb in a Shiny form. Let’s take a look at all the details.

Date and time of the Halloween 2020 event in Pokémon GO

According to the official portal of Pokémon GO, the event will begin this Saturday, October 24 at 03:00 (CEST) and will end on Wednesday, November 4 at 03:00 (CEST); an event from which we can expect dozens of hours of content, including the Ghost capture objective and the Halloween Cup. Without further ado, let’s know everything that awaits us on Halloween this year 2020.

Ghost-type Pokémon will appear more often in the wild; also in raids and as a result of egg hatching.

Gengar and Sableye will be in disguise, as we see in the image of this news. If we confront Gengar in disguise in the raids we can capture him; like Sableye, the latter in a wild way and when hatching the Eggs.

Yamask de Galar will debut in Pokémon GO. We can complete the Halloween 2020 special investigation “A Terrifying Message Unmasked” to help Professor Willow. You can imagine what the reward showdown will be after completing all the missions.

If we complete some field research tasks for “A Terrifying Message Unmasked” we can also face off against Spiritomb; even in variocolor / shiny form.

All Trainers who complete the Temporary Research Mega Partner Challenge will be able to participate in an exclusive research that will grant us Mega Energy for Gengar.

Darkrai will be seen in the 5-Star Raids (Oct 24-Nov 4).

We will have new items in the store for the avatar. We can dress up for Halloween with a

Pikachu mask, a Gengar jumpsuit, Sableye Glasses, a Sableye or Banette mask.

Finally, we will have twice as many candies per transfer and twice as many candies per capture.



