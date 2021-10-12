Pokémon GO – Halloween Event: Date, Time, Bonuses And Special Missions

Pokémon GO: The Halloween Pranks event will leave us with the debut of Slowking de Galar, a story of temporary research, music and Pokémon in disguise. Niantic has offered all the details of the expected Halloween 2021 event in Pokémon GO. The Halloween Pranks are just around the corner and it will leave us a double event, since it will consist of two parts: Spooky Companions and Ghoulish Companions. We tell you all the details of this great event in the game, with its temporary investigations, the debut of Slowking de Galar and new Pokémon dressed up for the occasion.

Pokémon GO – Halloween pranks: date, details and everything you need to know

The Pokémon GO Halloween Pranks event begins this October 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available until Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 8:00 p.m., always local time.

Part 1: Creepy Companions – Oct 15 – Oct 22.

Part 2: Ghoulish Companions: October 22 to October 31.

Let’s start by detailing the aspects that will be available during the two weeks; that is, independently of the two parties. Pokémon GO players can benefit from:

Continuation of the story of the Season of Mischief centered on Hoopa.

Halloween Cup in the Compates GO League (Season 9).

Special and temporary investigation What’s under the mask? It will be focused on Ghost-type Pokémon. Yamask has begun to appear in the wild in a temporary investigation with his own tasks.

Bonus: double the number of candies per transfer, double the number of candies per hatching and double the number of candies per catch. In addition, we will have Candy ++ for walking with our partner.

Lavanda Town Music: During the nights of the event we will listen to a remix of the iconic Publo Lavanda song, from Kanto, with a ghostly touch.

Disguised Pokémon: Pikachu, Piplup and Drifblim will appear dressed in their Halloween form; they may come out shiny, all three.

New avatar items inspired by Pumpkaboo, Pikachu pumpkin head, Hoopa headband, Pumpkaboo pants, Halloween sticker …

New bundles of content in the Store:

Creepy Box (480 PokéCoins): 50 Poké Balls, a Remote Raid Pass, two Super Incubators, and four Incenses

Scare Pack (1480 Pokécoins): 16 Premium Battle Passes, eight Super Incubators, four Incense and four Star Chunks

Pumpkin Pack (1480 Pokécoins): 18 super incubators, two incubators, four Incenses and four Star Chunks