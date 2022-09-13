Pokemon GO: Guide to Raids Map on | Counters and weaknesses

Despite the fact that Pokemon GO offers a variety of activities to keep its fans occupied, from daily tasks to PvP battles and collecting brilliant Pokemon, combat raids are consistently one of the most popular ways to spend time in mobile AR. Joint PvE battles require skill and practice, but offer exciting XP, items and rewards for trainers who manage to win many victories.

Destroying powerful raid bosses in Pokemon GO requires careful planning, especially when it comes to some of the strongest Pokemon in the game. Ultra-monsters certainly fit into this category, and players who want to defeat a combat raid boss like Kartana should spend some time before the fight to explore the boss’s weaknesses and the best counters available for combat.

Cartan’s combat raids can be a real challenge for trainers who don’t waste time creating a list full of powerful combat and fire type counters. Coaches should make an effort to consider their best possible counter options and consider spending some precious resources like Stardust, Candy and Elite TM to optimize their roster before heading into a big battle. As in any combat raid, it is better to prepare in advance so that no raid passes are wasted due to unsuccessful attempts.

Weaknesses of Kartana

This Ultra-Monster is a double type of grass and steel, which gives it a couple of interesting weaknesses. Kartana is weak to combat-type movements and 2 times weaker to fire-type movements.

The best Cartan counters

Charizard (Mega Y) – Fire Spin/Blast Burn

Charizard (Mega X) – Fire Spin/Blast Burn

Houndum (Mega) – Fire Fang/Fiery explosion

Chandelier – Fiery rotation/Overheating

Reshiram – Fire Fang/Overheating

Darmanitan – Fire Fang/Overheating

Darmanitan (Standard) — Fire Fang/Overheating

Moltres – Fiery rotation/Overheating

Hitran – Fiery rotation/Flamethrower

Entei – Fire Fang/Overheating

Blaziken – Fiery rotation/Explosive gorenje

Emboar – Ember/Blast Burn

Flareon – Fiery rotation/Overheating

Arkanain (Hisuian) – Fire Fang/Flamethrower

Charizard – Fiery Rotation/Explosive burn

Coaches don’t need to put up an exact list of ultimatum counters listed here, but they will want to use the best fire-type techniques they have in the match. Players who manage to stick to this strategy and engage a handful of allies (ideally a group of at least five) should be able to successfully defeat this boss and receive a reward for the encounter, as well as some interesting XP and items.

Be sure to come back soon to learn more Pokemon GO strategy guides, updates and news as the battle raid bosses keep changing and new challengers are arriving. In the meantime, good luck, Coach!

Pokemon GO is now available in some regions on mobile devices.