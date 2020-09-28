Pokémon GO: guide to defeating Zapdos at good counters

The Legendary Pokémon from the Kanto region is temporarily returning to Niantic’s game. We tell you how to beat him and his best opponents.

Zapdos is back temporarily in Pokémon GO. The much loved legendary bird of the Kanto region will deploy its Electric and Flying type in the Niantic game until next October 2, Friday, at 10:00 p.m. (CEST). The 5-star raids will be her home during this short visit, so we are going to review all the details for a confrontation where we have to be very careful: it has very powerful attack stats.

All the details of Zapdos in Pokémon GO

First of all, we have to say that Zapdos can be defeated with about five people without too many difficulties as long as we are level 40. In that case, the 100% recognizable IVs, the figure that we have to remember to identify a perfect Zapdos, is 3,527 pcs.

The confrontation of the raid will bring us a combat with 46,418 CP, so we can not do anything else than bet on creatures that have movements such as Avalanche, Anitaereo or Avalanche and that have, however, native types super effective against Electric and Flying; that is, Rock-type and / or Ice-type Pokémon. The selection that we leave you below is a classic and covers practically all the generations currently in the game.

Now, with what can Zapdos attack us? In normal conditions, its rapid movements will be Lightning Charge and Thunder Shock, while in the charged one everything will depend on the (bad) luck we have. Either more discreet movements like Past Power and Drill Pick, or authentic beasts like Thunder and, above all, Electrocannon, which with a power of 140 can destroy our lower level companions in defense in practically one movement. Once we are done with it, in the face to face we recommend Berry Frambu and Berry Golden Frambu to facilitate the capture process with the Honor Ball.



