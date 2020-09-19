Pokémon GO: guide for Porygon Community Day

We reviewed everything you need to make the most of Community Day and get Porygon2 and Porygon-Z with exclusive movement Triack.

The Pokémon GO Community Day this September is getting closer and closer. Porygon was the winner of the popular survey, so it will be this species of Kanto that we will see more often in the beloved monthly meeting that has had to adapt to social distancing measures during this year 2020. Then, we leave you all the details and our recommendations.

Date: Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 11:00 to 17:00; play where you want

We start with the schedules: September Community Day will begin this Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time). A total of six hours as a measure no longer so exceptional, since we have spent many months with six hours instead of three. The objective is to facilitate access to the event especially in territories where it is very hot in some time slots and, of course, those players who have to be at home due to different confinement measures due to COVID-19.

Exclusive move for Porygon: Triack

During the celebration of Community Day, all the Porygon that we evolve into Porygon2 (or up to two hours after it ends) will be able to learn Triack when they evolve into Porygon-Z. This is the first time that the Porygon race will be able to learn this interesting movement, which has the possibility of reducing the opponent’s attack as well as their defense.

Regarding bonuses, one of x3 in experience points per capture will be activated, while the incenses will be activated during the event with a duration of 3 hours (180 minutes).



