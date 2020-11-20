Pokémon GO: guide for Magmar Community Day

The second Community Day of November starts this Saturday and does so with Magmar and Magmortar as the protagonists. Date, time and characteristics.

The second Pokémon GO Community Day of this November has arrived. Niantic caught us all off guard by announcing not one, but two Community Days for the penultimate month of the season, a situation we didn’t remember but did celebrate. After the frenzied Electabuzz event it’s Magmar’s turn, so we’re going to go over all the details of Magmar Community Day in November 2020 in this guide.

Date: November 21 from 11:00 to 17:00; you can play from home

The Magmar Community Day celebration date is this Saturday, October 21, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time). Again, and as usual throughout this year 2020, a total of 6 hours, 360 minutes to enjoy an exciting Community Day that becomes the second community day of the game this November.

We recall that in Spain and other countries in the world there are currently mobility restriction measures. Being responsible is important in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, so we recommend that you play from home whenever possible. For example, taking advantage of the 180-minute incenses and the free item packs that we can claim daily in the game itself.

Magmar Exclusive Move: Lightning

Magmar and Electabuzz have a deep rivalry since their origins more than twenty years ago in the Kanto region. One is the Fire Spit Pokémon, while the other is the Electric Pokémon by definition. For some reason, they are raging and Pokémon GO has taken it to put them face to face.

During this second Community Day we will see, as a base, Magmar much more frequently in the wild; We can even see it in shiny / variocolor form if we are lucky. By evolving Magmar during the event we will be able to teach his evolution, Magmortar, the Lightning movement, of an electric type, which is impossible for him to learn under normal conditions.

Likewise, Magby (previous evolution) will hatch from 2km Eggs and there will be a special Magmar Community Day Pack for 1280 PokéCoins with a charged Attack Elite TM, three Super Incubators, three Lucky Eggs and 30 Ultra Balls. We will also have Event-exclusive Field Research and Temporal Research tasks with Sinnoh Stones and other items as rewards.



